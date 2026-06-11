Netanyahu moves to scrap Likud primaries ahead of election, party sources say

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering canceling internal primaries in the Likud party and replacing them with a party committee to set the candidate list for the upcoming election , raising tensions among sitting lawmakers.

According to sources within the party, the move is part of a broader plan to overhaul the list, prioritizing candidates who can mobilize public support and deliver results over those who would simply succeed in primaries. Netanyahu is reportedly seeking to appeal to younger voters by reserving spots for emerging figures, which could push some incumbent lawmakers out of the list for the upcoming elections.

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The plan would allow Netanyahu to reserve 8-10 positions for selected candidates, a move that has drawn strong opposition from sitting lawmakers who would face more competitive races to retain their seats. Party strategists said the messaging about a party committee is intended to ease resistance to the reserved spots.

About a week and a half ago, the Likud central secretariat met and Chairman Haim Katz said he was awaiting clear decisions from Netanyahu. If none are forthcoming, the central committee could step in to determine the list.

One lawmaker said the discussion about a party committee was a way to prepare for “the less bad option” of reserving positions. “Primaries are a key part of Likud’s democratic process and distinguish it from parties without such mechanisms. Canceling primaries is not an option,” the lawmaker said.