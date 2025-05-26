Trump's message to Netanyahu and the deadline he set for Iran: 'Real, serious progress'

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, visiting Israel after the shooting attack outside Washington's Jewish museum, revealed in a FOX News interview that she met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of President Donald Trump to discuss Iran.
"We’re on a tight schedule," Noem said. "We're not talking months or years before the president makes a decision. Iran has received a very short deadline—just a matter of days. I asked Prime Minister Netanyahu to cooperate with us so we can make wise decisions together."
Trump, before boarding Air Force One, told reporters that talks with Iran had been "very good" over the past two days. “I think there may be good news coming on Iran. There’s been real, serious progress,” he said, though cautioning that he couldn’t predict the outcome. “I’d like to see a situation where no bombs fall and people don’t die. I really want that, and I think there’s a good chance it could happen.”
Meanwhile, Israel is reportedly preparing for a potential strike on Iran's nuclear facilities and the possibility of a multi-front war. According to U.S. officials cited by CNN, this is based on newly received U.S. intelligence. Israeli officials told their counterparts that they are ready to act militarily if Washington proceeds with a deal they view as unacceptable.
On Friday, the IDF announced the completion of a large-scale general staff exercise, Barak Tamir, which simulated multi-theater warfare and tested coordination between military branches during emergencies to improve response speed and quality in rapidly unfolding scenarios.
A day after CNN's report, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a sharp warning, saying Tehran may take "special measures" to defend its nuclear sites and stockpiles of enriched uranium. In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, reported by Reuters, Araghchi also warned that the U.S. would bear "legal responsibility" in the event of an Israeli strike.
The fifth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks took place over the weekend. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi described the negotiations as having made “some, but not final, progress.” Araghchi said the talks remained “complex,” but acknowledged Oman’s proposals might help overcome existing disputes.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week cast doubt on the talks’ potential, calling U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment “excessive and outrageous.” Speaking in Tehran, Khamenei said, “No one in Iran is waiting for American approval to enrich uranium. We will not accept demands from the U.S. or Europe to stop enrichment.” He added, “I do not believe the nuclear talks with the U.S. will yield results.”