Netanyahu: Hamas rejected all proposals, talks will now be ‘under fire’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that negotiations with Hamas will now take place only under fire, following the resumption of intense Israeli military operations in Gaza.
In a pre-recorded statement, Netanyahu said Israel returned to combat after Hamas refused all ceasefire and hostage release proposals.
"For weeks, we worked toward one goal—to exhaust every effort to bring our hostages home," Netanyahu said. "We extended the ceasefire for weeks, sent delegations, made proposals with mediators and accepted the U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s offer. Hamas, in contrast, rejected every proposal time and again."
Netanyahu claimed Hamas never intended to uphold the next phase of the agreement, which would have included a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war. Hamas officials countered that Israel failed to fulfill its commitments, which they claim led to a breakdown in talks.
Hamas also denied rejecting Witkoff’s proposal outright, though the group had reportedly only agreed to release one hostage—Edan Alexander—and the bodies of four others, all of whom held American citizenship.
Netanyahu stated that he, along with Defense Minister Israel Katz, had accepted the IDF’s recommendation to resume heavy fighting against Hamas. However, the IDF refused to confirm whether its leadership had specifically advised the government to launch the latest wave of airstrikes in Gaza overnight.
"Israel will now act against Hamas with increasing force," Netanyahu declared. "Hamas has already felt our military power in the past 24 hours. I promise you—and them—this is just the beginning. We will keep fighting until we achieve all of our war objectives. Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel."
Addressing the families of hostages, Netanyahu said he remained committed to bringing them home, adding that previous releases had been secured through military pressure.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"Our hearts are with them," he said. "They are living an impossible nightmare—every day, every minute. But it has been proven in the past that military pressure is a necessary condition for freeing more hostages."
Netanyahu described the war as a "War of Revival" across seven fronts, indicating Israel’s broader regional challenges.
Netanyahu also referenced the Houthi missile launch that targeted the Be'er Sheva area Tuesday evening, issuing a veiled threat toward Iran, which backs the Yemeni rebels.
"I deeply appreciate our coordination with the Americans against this proxy force," he said. "We have much more work to do against other parts of the Axis of Evil. But I am confident—we will defeat them, with God’s help. Together, we will act, and together, we will win."
However, unlike U.S. President Donald Trump, who had declared that any Houthi attack would be considered an Iranian attack, Netanyahu stopped short of issuing a direct warning to Tehran.