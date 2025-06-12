IDF probe: Troops refused to engage, neighboring alert squad stopped October 7 massacre in Pri Gan

The IDF on Thursday released its investigation into the October 7 battle in the southern Israeli community of Pri Gan , revealing critical delays in the military’s response, a dysfunctional local alert squad and acts of heroism by volunteer responders from the nearby community of Shlomit. The report concludes bluntly: the IDF failed in its mission to defend the town.

The probe, conducted by Brig. Gen. Itamar Ben Chaim and approved by former Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, highlights three key findings: the bravery of Shlomit’s local alert squad, the IDF’s refusal to immediately engage the attackers and Pri Gan’s own local emergency response team being severely unprepared due to negligence by both the army and the town itself.

6 View gallery Superintendent Avi Zidon

Four security personnel were killed in the battle, including three from Shlomit and one police officer: Sergeant Major Aviad Cohen and Sergeant Major (res.) Reouven Chicheportiche, Master Sergeant (res.) Bechor Swid and Superintendent Avi Zidon.

Shlomit, located about 10 minutes away from Pri Gan near the Gaza border, was not directly attacked. But members of its alert squad heard the battle unfolding over the radio and chose to intervene independently. Their arrival, alongside other responders, helped repel the Hamas terrorists and likely prevented greater carnage, according to the IDF.

Timeline of the battle

At approximately 7:20 a.m., ten Hamas terrorists crossed into Pri Gan from the Gaza Strip riding five motorcycles. The community, located opposite Khan Younis and Rafah , was immediately assaulted. The local alert squad consisted of only four members—only two were present that morning. The IDF found their readiness to be far below operational standards.

These two defenders mainly relayed updates and guided arriving forces. Around 7:35 a.m., the first response team arrived: regional security officer Lotem Nagar, officer Avi Zidon and another special operations soldier. The terrorists had already breached homes, throwing grenades and storming into houses where families were sheltering in safe rooms.

6 View gallery Footage of the battle in Pri Gan

Nagar called for help over the radio. About five minutes later, three volunteers from Shlomit, including local security officer Benny Meshulam, set out toward Pri Gan. At 7:45 a.m., the special operations officer was wounded and evacuated by Nagar. Zidon remained and was killed around 8:00 a.m. while providing cover.

Reinforcements from Shlomit kept arriving in waves, with nine more volunteers reaching the battle zone. They became the main fighting force on the ground, engaging terrorists and rescuing the wounded. Bechor Swid was killed while on his way from another community to assist. After 9:00 a.m., Aviad Cohen and Reouven Chicheportiche were also killed.

At about 9:15 a.m., a Caracal Battalion unit reached Pri Gan’s entrance. However, the commanding officer refused to enter and waited for her platoon sergeant, who arrived around 9:30 a.m.

A Nahal Brigade reconnaissance unit reached the area at 9:41 a.m. but also declined to enter until receiving explicit orders. Only then did it become clear the terrorists had already retreated.

Troops then searched the houses the terrorists had occupied and evacuated the wounded. The IDF said it’s unclear whether any terrorists were killed, though a bloodstained vest suggests at least one was injured. Residents of Pri Gan were evacuated to Eilat the following morning.

Systemic failures and local heroism

The investigation found that the Shlomit responders prevented far greater loss of life and potential abductions, while Pri Gan’s alert squad was unprepared due to a failure by both the town and the army to ensure its readiness. The breakdown in the IDF’s chain of command also led to poor situational awareness and miscoordination in defending southern communities.

The report also noted that regional IDF forces approached Pri Gan only after dealing with attacks in nearby communities like Kerem Shalom, Holit and Sufa. Additional members of the Shlomit squad were praised for their role in defending the community.

In a statement, Pri Gan's community said it mourns the loss of those who gave their lives defending the town.

"Despite being caught completely off guard on October 7 with no real-time information from the military, our few defenders fought bravely against overwhelming odds, using the limited means available to them. Together with Shlomit’s squad, a police officer from Yevul and other local security forces, they prevented a far worse tragedy."

Since the attack, the town has focused on rebuilding and strengthening community ties, especially with Shlomit. "We stand with the security forces working tirelessly to protect us and call for the release of all our kidnapped brothers and sisters and for the dignified burial of those murdered."

Shlomit’s community released its own comment, saying, "The people of Shlomit salute the heroism of our alert squad, who upheld our values of mutual responsibility and unity during the fierce battle for Pri Gan. Without hesitation, they rushed to protect their neighbors, repelled the terrorist assault with courage and resourcefulness and prevented catastrophe.

“In the battle, we lost our finest—Aviad Cohen, Reouven Chicheportiche and Bechor Swid—along with Maj. Oriel Bibi (killed elsewhere). They gave their lives for others, leaving us in pain but filled with pride.

“We embrace the bereaved families, support the wounded in their recovery and pray for the swift return of the hostages. We remain committed to deepening our roots in the Negev and educating the next generation with love for our people, our land and our faith.”