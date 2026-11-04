Lapid: Democratic sweep in US midterms rules out unity government under Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that the Democrats' sweeping victory in the US midterm elections had effectively ruled out a unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing a direct connection between the political upheaval in Washington and Israel's ongoing efforts to form a new government.
"The remarks by Zini overnight and the election results in America this morning have one unexpected consequence: They eliminate any possibility of a unity government headed by Netanyahu," Lapid said, following the Republicans' crushing defeat in the US midterms.
His comments came a day after leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu change bloc met and agreed to seek the mandate to form a government headed by Gadi Eisenkot. Lapid's remarks suggested that at least some members of the bloc may not have entirely ruled out a unity government, provided Netanyahu does not lead it.
"Israel cannot afford to have him remain prime minister. It endangers our security, it endangers our democracy, and it will devastate our standing in the world," Lapid wrote on X.
Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, also seized on the US midterm results, arguing that they "expose just how toxic Netanyahu is to both Democrats and Republicans."
Golan warned that keeping Netanyahu and far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir in office could carry serious consequences for Israel's international standing.
"I have been warning that Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir's continued tenure could put Israel on a path toward international sanctions, international isolation and a confrontation with the United States, our friend and most important ally," he said.
"Israel needs a government that will restore its standing in the world, advance long-term diplomatic and strategic agreements, and ensure its security," Golan added.
"That is the choice before us: Netanyahu's Israel, a 'super Sparta,' boycotted, backward and isolated, or a strong, advanced, free and secure Israel. Netanyahu lost the election. He is dangerous to Israel. We have no time to waste. We must form a government of change now."
The statements followed a massive Democratic wave in Tuesday's US midterm elections, with the party winning control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The result represents a major setback for President Donald Trump and will sharply constrain his political room for maneuver during the final two years of his presidency.
Democrats were also headed for substantial gains in the House and scored a series of historic victories in Senate races, including in states traditionally considered Republican strongholds.
In Michigan, Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a vocal critic of Israel, declared victory in a closely contested Senate race, becoming the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate.