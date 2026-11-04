The Democratic Party dealt President Donald Trump a devastating political defeat early Wednesday, securing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a sweeping midterm election victory that threatens to severely restrict his power during the final two years of his presidency. Democrats completed what is known in American politics as a "blue wave," capturing Republican-held seats across traditionally conservative states and congressional districts. Their victories went far beyond the gains in the House predicted by polls, extending to the Senate, where Republicans had entered Election Day with a seemingly comfortable majority.

Although vote counting continued Wednesday morning, major U.S. news organizations projected that Republicans could no longer prevent Democrats from taking control of both chambers of Congress. The outcome threatens to turn Trump into a "lame duck" president, leaving him struggling to advance legislation, secure appointments and implement key elements of his domestic agenda.

Gallery Trump's midterm massacre: Democrats seize House and Senate ( Photo: shutterstock, AP Photo/Francisco Seco )

In his first public response to the defeat, Trump attempted to distance himself from the Republican losses. "I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I had been, we would have won in a landslide!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform. The statement stood in sharp contrast to Trump's repeated appeals throughout the midterm campaign, when he urged Republican voters to imagine that he himself was on the ballot and to vote as though they were choosing him. Minutes later, The New York Times reported that Trump had told the newspaper he intended to accept the election results.

Trump's difficult election night began with a succession of Democratic victories in Senate races. By Wednesday morning, the party had secured enough projected wins to guarantee a majority of at least 51 seats in the 100-member chamber, including dramatic upsets in states that had not elected Democratic senators for decades. Among the most significant were South Carolina, where pediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Texas, where 37-year-old James Talarico became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in the state since 1988.

Democrats also scored major victories in Kansas, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina, capturing Republican-held Senate seats and shattering the party's hopes of retaining control of the upper chamber. In the House, Democrats were leading in approximately 50 districts currently represented by Republicans, while Republican candidates were ahead in just two Democratic-held districts. With only a net gain of four seats needed to secure control, the results pointed toward a potentially sizable Democratic majority rather than the narrow victory initially expected.

How Democrats overturned the Republican majority

U.S. midterm elections are held every four years, halfway through a president's term. Americans vote for members of Congress as well as governors, state lawmakers, attorneys general and other state and local officials. The elections are widely regarded as a referendum on the sitting president's performance, and historically, the president's party tends to lose congressional seats. But the scale of the Republican defeat this year went beyond the losses originally anticipated.

Congress consists of two chambers. The Senate has 100 members, two from each state, serving six-year terms, with roughly one-third of its seats contested every two years. Senators hold significant authority over presidential appointments, including Cabinet officials, ambassadors and federal judges, and the chamber conducts impeachment trials. The House of Representatives has 435 voting members, all elected every two years, with seats distributed according to state population. Legislation generally requires approval by both chambers before being submitted to the president for signature.

Voters cast their ballots in South Carolina ( Photo: Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Before Tuesday's election, Republicans held 53 Senate seats, compared with 47 held by Democrats and independents aligned with them. In the House, their advantage was much narrower, with 218 Republicans, 214 Democrats, one independent aligned with Republicans and two vacancies. Republicans could afford to lose only three Senate seats while retaining effective control, since a 50-50 tie would be broken by Republican Vice President JD Vance. Democrats, however, needed a net gain of four to secure an outright majority.

The Republican challenge was particularly difficult because 22 of the 35 Senate seats being contested this year were held by Republicans, compared with just 13 held by Democrats. For months, polls had suggested Democrats were on course to regain the House, but their chances in the Senate improved substantially after the war with Iran drove fuel prices sharply higher. By Election Day, Republicans were fighting to defend seats in some of their strongest electoral territories, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina.

Texas shock, Kansas upset and Trump's Ohio embarrassment

Although 35 Senate seats were on the ballot, most races were never expected to be competitive because of their states' established political leanings. The battle for control of the chamber centered on a smaller group of closely contested races, several of which ultimately produced major Democratic upsets.

Ohio: Republican Sen. Jon Husted, 57, faced former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, 73, who was attempting a political comeback. Before Election Day, the RealClearPolitics polling average gave Brown a lead of 2.8 percentage points. Trump personally campaigned for Husted, a former college football player whose physique became an unusual subject in the president's speeches. At one rally, Trump described him as a "hunk of muscle" with a "great, very powerful ass." The contest remained extremely close throughout the night, but major networks eventually projected Brown as the winner, by approximately two percentage points.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins ( Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Maine: Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins, 73, who has served continuously since 1997, faced Democrat Troy Jackson, 58, a former logger and former president of the Maine state Senate. Collins was seeking another term in a state where her moderate political positions have historically helped her attract support beyond the Republican base. Jackson entered Election Day with a 3.6-point lead in the RealClearPolitics polling average and was leading by approximately two points as votes continued to be counted Wednesday morning.

Texas: One of the night's biggest shocks came in Texas, where Democrat James Talarico, 37, defeated Republican Ken Paxton, 63, the state's attorney general and one of Trump's most loyal political allies. Talarico, a devout Christian who describes himself as a progressive but holds more moderate positions than many figures on the Democratic left, faced a Republican candidate whose standing had been damaged by corruption controversies and a bitter divorce following revelations of an extramarital affair. Texas had not elected a Democratic senator since 1988, but despite polls showing Talarico ahead by just 2.6 points, he opened a commanding lead as votes were counted. Major networks declared his victory in the early morning hours, with the margin reaching an extraordinary 19 percentage points.

Republican Ken Paxton (right) and Democrat James Talarico ( Photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson )

Kansas: Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, 64, sought a second term against Democrat Adam Hamilton, 62, a moderate pastor who founded a large Methodist church in Kansas. Republicans attempted to portray Hamilton as too liberal for the deeply conservative state, which had not elected a Democratic senator in 94 years. But polls showed an unexpectedly competitive contest, with Marshall holding a narrow 2.6-point advantage in the RealClearPolitics average. Hamilton surged ahead after polls closed and was ultimately declared the winner by approximately six percentage points, ending nearly a century of Republican dominance in Kansas Senate elections.

Iowa: Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, 43, a former television news anchor, faced Democrat Josh Turek, 47, a state lawmaker and former U.S. national wheelchair basketball player, in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The contest was effectively tied before Election Day, with RealClearPolitics giving Hinson a lead of just 0.2 percentage points. By Wednesday morning, with more than 90% of ballots counted, Turek was ahead by approximately five points, and his victory had been projected.

Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan and his Democratic challenger Mary Peltola ( Photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP, AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson )

Alaska: Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, 61, was seeking a third consecutive term against former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, 53. The contest attracted unusual attention after a retired schoolteacher, 70-year-old Dan J. Sullivan, entered the race. Republicans accused Democrats of recruiting him as a spoiler candidate to confuse voters and draw support away from the incumbent senator with the similar name. The New York Times reported in the final days of the campaign that individuals connected to Peltola's campaign had been involved in recruiting the second Sullivan. Peltola held a narrow one-point advantage in the RealClearPolitics polling average before Election Day, but Alaska's late poll closings meant the outcome remained uncertain Wednesday morning.

Michigan's Muslim candidate and the Graham family defeat

Beyond the six major Republican-held Senate races, attention also focused on Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, 41, was seeking to become the first Muslim ever elected to the U.S. Senate. El-Sayed, a prominent progressive and outspoken critic of Israel, faced Republican Mike Rogers, 63, a former congressman. Rogers initially appeared to be the stronger candidate, but El-Sayed gained momentum in the final weeks of the campaign. By Election Day, the RealClearPolitics polling average showed El-Sayed leading by 5.3 percentage points. He opened a double-digit lead as early results were counted, although his margin narrowed to approximately three points after 42% of ballots had been tabulated. Counting was still underway Wednesday morning.

Republican Mike Rogers (right) and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed ( Photo: Robin Buckson/Pool via REUTERS, CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Other Democratic-held Senate seats were also being contested. In Minnesota, Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, 41, faced former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya, 61. Flanagan, a progressive, entered Election Day with a polling advantage of approximately 5.2 points. In New Hampshire, Republicans had hoped to capture the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Former Republican Sen. John Sununu, 61, challenged Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, 49, who held a polling lead of approximately eight points. Major networks projected Pappas as the winner during the night.

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff , 39, secured a convincing reelection victory over Republican Rep. Mike Collins, 59. Ossoff, a Jewish progressive who has been mentioned as a possible contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, had entered the election with an eight-point lead in the polls. He has been a vocal critic of Israel's policies, although unlike some of his Democratic colleagues, he has refrained from accusing Israel of committing genocide. Ossoff opened a commanding lead almost immediately after counting began, and major networks projected his reelection by approximately 17 percentage points.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff ( Photo: Erik S. Lesser / AFP )

In North Carolina, former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, 69, defeated Republican Michael Whatley, 57, a close Trump ally, to capture the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. Cooper, a popular former governor, had been heavily favored in the polls, and his victory was declared shortly after voting ended. The margin was estimated at approximately 19 percentage points.

Republican Darline Graham ( Photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

But perhaps the most humiliating defeat for Republicans came in South Carolina, a state that rarely votes Democratic in federal elections. Republican Darline Graham, 62, was attempting to retain the Senate seat previously held by her brother, Lindsey Graham, one of Washington's most prominent pro-Israel politicians and a longtime Trump ally. He died unexpectedly in July after suffering a heart attack. His sister, who had little political experience, struggled throughout the campaign despite Trump's endorsement and direct involvement.

Democrat Annie Andrews ( Photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Pre-election polls still gave Graham a narrow advantage of 2.7 percentage points, but that was considered an unusually weak showing for a Republican candidate in such a conservative state. When polls closed, Democrat Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, moved ahead. With more than 90% of votes counted and Andrews leading by approximately four percentage points, major networks declared her the winner. The result represented a dramatic rejection of a Republican candidate carrying one of the party's most recognizable political family names and underscored the scale of the Democratic wave sweeping across the country.

Democrats prepare to challenge Trump ahead of 2028

The scale of the Democratic victory was not entirely unexpected, although the breadth of the gains exceeded even some optimistic forecasts. On the eve of Election Day, a model developed by American polling analyst Nate Silver gave Democrats a 77.9% chance of taking control of the Senate and a 95.7% probability of winning the House. On the prediction market Polymarket, the party's chances were estimated at 73% in the Senate and 95% in the House.

The main uncertainty was whether Democrats would secure narrow majorities or achieve the kind of sweeping victory that would indicate a fundamental shift in the country's political mood. Fox News had suggested before the election that a relatively successful night for Republicans would leave Democrats with a modest House majority of around 223 seats. A particularly successful Democratic showing, by comparison, could push their total toward 240. The results appeared increasingly consistent with the second scenario, with Democrats capturing traditionally Republican districts and putting additional seats into play that had not initially been considered vulnerable.

The consequences for the next two years of American politics could be profound. With control of the House, Democrats will be able to block Trump's legislative agenda unless he negotiates with the opposition. They will also control key congressional committees, giving them the power to launch investigations into the president, senior administration officials and their policies, and potentially initiate impeachment proceedings. Removing a president from office, however, would require support from two-thirds of the Senate.

Voters cast their ballots in Washington, D.C. ( Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )

Control of the Senate will provide another major source of leverage, allowing Democrats to block presidential nominees to senior government positions and the federal judiciary. The shift could frustrate Trump's efforts to reshape the courts and fill key posts with political allies. Perhaps most importantly, he will need to negotiate with Democratic leaders to pass spending legislation and avoid a federal government shutdown, providing the opposition with opportunities to demand policy concessions.

The election also gives Democrats a significant platform from which to prepare for the 2028 presidential race, allowing the party to challenge Trump from a position of institutional strength rather than relying solely on opposition from outside the federal government.

One issue likely to become a major point of confrontation is the war with Iran. Democrats have promised to use congressional control to challenge Trump's military campaign, which has contributed to soaring fuel prices and growing public dissatisfaction. Trump has indicated that a possible decision to resume major military operations against Iran would come only after the midterm elections. However, the newly elected Congress will not take office until January 3, leaving the president with nearly two months before the Democratic majorities can begin exercising their powers.

Even after that date, their ability to prevent renewed military action will be limited by the president's extensive authority over foreign policy and national security. Nevertheless, the election has fundamentally changed the balance of power in Washington. A president who began his second term backed by Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress must now confront an emboldened opposition determined to block his agenda, investigate his administration and position itself for the next presidential election.