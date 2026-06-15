Woman seriously wounded in shooting at Jaffa cafe

A 22-year-old woman was seriously wounded Sunday night in a shooting at a cafe on Raziel Street in Jaffa.

Police opened an investigation and began collecting evidence at the scene. They said the motive for the shooting was believed to be criminal .

1 View gallery Scene of the shooting ( Photo: Israel Police )

Magen David Adom said it received a report of the shooting at 11:23 p.m. Paramedics and medics arrived at the scene and evacuated the woman to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon with gunshot wounds.

“We saw the young woman conscious, with serious gunshot wounds to her body,” MDA paramedics Omri Gil and Amir Reisman and medic Aybek Hamouda said. “We provided life-saving medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and applying a tourniquet, and evacuated her to the hospital.”

The shooting came two days after 25-year-old Majd Sabih was shot dead in Kafr Kanna, apparently because his surname was the same as that of young men who had clashed with the suspects.

His father said: “It is hard for us to deal with such a shocking disaster. They asked him what his surname was, and then shot him five times.”

Relatives said Sabih had gone to visit a friend who had recently been released from prison after being arrested on suspicion of employing Palestinians without permits. While the two were in a car near a hillside area by the village, two young men on an ATV approached them.