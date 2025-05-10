Hostages Yosef-Chaim Ohana and Elkana Bohbot in Hamas video: 'Enough! It’s time to stop'

Hamas on Saturday released a new video showing hostages Yosef-Chaim Ohana and Elkana Bohbot, who have been held captive for 582 days. After reviewing the video, the captives’ families have approved it to be shared on Israeli media.
The two were abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7. According to Israeli officials, 59 hostages are still being held in Gaza; 24 are considered to be alive, though the condition of three is in serious doubt.
As with past videos, it's most likely that the statements made in the footage were scripted by Hamas as part of its psychological warfare efforts. In the video, Yosef-Chaim is seen sitting beside a mattress on which Elkana lies under a blanket. A photo of Elkana with his son is placed beside him.
Speaking on behalf of both men, Yosef-Chaim says Elkana tried to harm himself. “His mental and physical state has seriously deteriorated since we realized the war was dragging on for months,” he says. “Since then, he’s been trying to hurt himself again and again.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In a video similar to their previous one, Yosef Chaim addressed Ohad Ben Ami, who was also held captive with them. “Elkana can’t do anything but think about his son, Raam and his wife, Rivka,” he said. “He’s unable to function. What will happen in a moment, when I’m no longer next to him and he’s left alone? I can’t even imagine it.”
This week, Israeli officials acknowledged serious concerns for the lives of three of the hostages. Yosef Chaim addressed that directly in the video: “People of Israel, only a few of us are still alive. If you want to know how many — just ask Sara Netanyahu. Apparently, she knows something you don’t,” he said, referring to the prime minister’s wife, who was recently heard correcting her husband when he said 24 hostages were still alive.
“How is this war still going on? How has it not stopped?” he cried. “Tell me — have you all gone mad? A year and seven months. What else needs to happen that hasn’t already? An entire country wants this to end. This nightmare. Enough! It’s time to stop.”
Elkana’s family responded to the video with a plea: “How much more can we bear? How much more can they bear? The fact that they’re still there is a disgrace. Elkana and Yosef are crying out for help. While the entire nation of Israel hears their pleas, a handful of decision-makers refuse to listen. We’re calling on them — find the courage and bring them and all the hostages home.”