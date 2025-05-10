Hamas releases new video showing hostages Elkana Bohbot, Yosef-Chaim Ohana

Gazan terror group continues its efforts at phycological warfare in releasing new video showing signs of life from two hostages still held in the Strip; clip to be released after families' approval

Hamas released a new video Saturday showing Israeli hostages Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 582 days after the two were abducted during the terror group’s October 7 attack on Gaza border communities at the Nova music festival. This marks the fourth clip showing Bohbot since the start of the war in Gaza after a third one was released by the terror group back in April.
אלקנה בוחבוט, יוסף חיים אוחנהאלקנה בוחבוט, יוסף חיים אוחנה
Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Elkana Bohbot
(Photo: via Whatsapp)
The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum issued a statement shortly after reports of the video's release, saying any footage from it will be released only following the families' consent. Some 59 hostages remain in captivity, with 24 on its list of those believed to be alive. The fate of three of them is considered in serious doubt.
Saturday’s footage is the latest in a series of weekly videos published by Hamas in recent weeks, part of what analysts see as a strategy to pressure the Israeli government into reaching a hostage release and ceasefire deal.
This is a breaking news story.
""