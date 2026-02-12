Fateful slip of the tongue on Iranian television: Reporter says 'Death to Khamenei' instead of 'America'

Iran’s state television network has confirmed that it fired a local channel manager after a reporter mistakenly said “Death to Khamenei” during a live broadcast — a slogan associated with opponents of the ayatollah regime and frequently chanted against the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader. The reporter himself claimed it was a “slip of the tongue.”
The unusual incident occurred Wednesday during celebrations marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that brought the ayatollah regime to power — events that featured displays of strength organized by the regime and its supporters, alongside chants by government opponents from their balconies directed at Iran’s leadership, headed by Khamenei.
During a live broadcast from regime celebrations in Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran, reporter Musab Rasoulizad described pro-regime participants and said the slogans they were chanting included “Allahu Akbar” and “Death to Khamenei.” He apparently misspoke, intending to say “Death to America” or “Death to Israel,” slogans typically heard at such rallies and also voiced there Wednesday.
In a video released afterward, Rasoulizad apologized for the remark, saying it was a slip of the tongue. He also criticized opponents of the regime and the “revolution” for exploiting the incident.
Following the broadcast, Iran’s state media authority announced that the programming director of the affiliated local channel was dismissed immediately. It said other staff members found responsible for the mistake would be referred to a disciplinary committee. According to the authority, the decision was intended “to preserve professional discipline and the reputation of the media.”
The reporter’s gaffe came at a particularly sensitive moment, as “Death to Khamenei” was one of the most common chants heard during last month’s protests against the regime. Iranian security forces brutally suppressed the demonstrations, in a crackdown that left thousands dead.
The regime in Tehran has so far acknowledged that more than 3,000 people were killed, but human rights organizations say they have verified the deaths of more than 7,000 individuals, with many others still missing and feared dead. Some estimates claim that in just a few days, the Iranian regime killed tens of thousands.