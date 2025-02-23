Isarel says Palestinian prisoner release delayed over Hamas violations

Israel announced that the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners under the cease-fire agreement was delayed over repeated Hamas violations of the deal including humiliating ceremonies demeaning hostages.
The release that was to begin in the early evening hours was pushed back until a security consultation held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to take place. After waiting on vehicles for 13 hours, the prisoners were returned to their cells.
“In light of the repeated violations by Hamas — including the ceremonies that demean our hostages’ dignity and the cynical use of our hostages for propaganda purposes — it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists planned for yesterday until the next release of hostages is guaranteed, and without the humiliating ceremonies,” The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement released following an hours-long security consultation.
Hamas on Saturday forced two hostages still held by the terrorists in Gaza, to watch the release of Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert and Eliya Cohen, three of the six hostages freed during the day.
In a video released by the terror group, Guy Gilboa-Dalal and David Eviatar can be seen addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a Hamas vehicle, saying "Our friends are getting out after 500 days and we just want this to end."
They were in the vehicle near the stage of the "ceremony" Hamas held for the three hostages that were returned to Israel. "Please, I just want to go home. I'm begging, I'm begging." Guy said, in what may have been dictated by his captors: "Netanyahu, enough, you've destroyed us. Netanyahu, get us home, please."