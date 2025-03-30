Iran threatens to strike base housing US forces, after Trump repeats warning of 'bad things'

An Iranian military general told the British Telegraph on Saturday that any American attack would be answered by military action against a British base in the tiny island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, used by the U.S. military, and reportedly housing at least five B-2 stealth bombers that were moved there.
“There will be no distinction in targeting British or American forces if Iran is attacked from any base in the region or within the range of Iranian missiles,” the general said. “When the time comes, it won’t matter whether you’re an American, British, or Turkish soldier – you will be targeted if your base is used by Americans.”
Similar threats were made in Iranian media outlets, including the threat of a ballistic missile strike and suicide drones targeting the base.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' naval commander Alireza Tangsiri also threatened to block the strategically important Straits of Hormuz, where much of the world's oil flows.
"The decision is not mine to make, but its implementation is," he said. He claimed Israel sought to control the region and Saudi Arabia and Iraq were parts of the Israeli plan. Tangsiri said he was aware of Trump's threats and was preparing for confrontation.
Israeli officials recently discussed how the Trump administration would respond to the American president's ultimatum to the Tehran regime, warning that failing to reach a diplomatic agreement on their nuclear program would result in military action.
If we don't work it out, bad, bad things are going to happen to Iran," Trump said on Friday. "I sent them a letter just recently, and I said: you have to make a decision, one way or the other, and we either have to talk and talk it out or very bad things are going to happen to Iran," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I don't want that to happen. My big preference -- and I don't say this through strength or weakness -- my big preference is, we work it out with Iran.
Officials in Israel believe that Iran and the U.S. would hold indirect talks over the coming months that would determine whether a new nuclear deal would be made but are preparing for the possibility that the talks would fail.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Meanwhile, Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was in Washington for talks with administration officials. Israel says the current administration has shown a greater determination to reach a deal, but has also given a clear indication that a military option is on the table, after the buildup of military forces in the Indian Ocean.
After Iran lost its main proxies in the region, the officials in both capitals believe the Iranians may expedite their rush to obtain a nuclear weapon. Recent American intelligence evaluations claimed Iran could produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear device in less than a week.