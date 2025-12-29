China rejects Israel's recognition of Somaliland, backs Somalia’s territorial integrity

China opposes any attempt to split Somalia’s territory, the foreign ministry in Beijing said Monday, three days after Israel became the first country to formally recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent state.
“No country should encourage or support another country’s internal separatist forces for its own selfish interests,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a regular press briefing.
Lin urged authorities in Somaliland to halt what he described as separatist activities and collusion with external forces.
Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy, along with relative peace and stability, since 1991, when Somalia descended into civil war. However, the breakaway region has not been recognized by any other country.
Israel said Friday it would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy.
Somalia condemned the move as an unlawful step and a deliberate attack on its sovereignty.
South Africa’s foreign affairs ministry on Monday urged the international community to reject what it described as external interference and to support a united and stable Somalia.