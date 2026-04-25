Trump pulls envoys from Iran ceasefire talks: ‘No 18-hour flight to talk about nothing’

Trump told Fox News’ White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie that the envoys would no longer travel for talks with Iran, saying it was not worth sending them on an 18-hour flight while Washington held leverage.

Trump told Fox News’ White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie that the envoys would no longer travel for talks with Iran, saying it was not worth sending them on an 18-hour flight while Washington held leverage.

Trump told Fox News’ White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie that the envoys would no longer travel for talks with Iran, saying it was not worth sending them on an 18-hour flight while Washington held leverage.