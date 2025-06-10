Haredi leaders reject US envoy Huckabee’s unity plea amid coalition crisis, push for elections

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has recently been engaging with ultra-Orthodox politicians and rabbis in an attempt to prevent early elections, though it's doubtful his efforts will influence their stance ahead of Wednesday’s expected vote to dissolve the Knesset .

3 View gallery Rabbi Landau and Ambassador Huckabee ( Photo: Keren Olam Hatorah, Gil Yochanan )

In the wake of a report by Channel 13, Lithuanian rabbinic leader Rabbi Dov Landau issued a clear message: “The greatest danger right now is that we have no protection. The Torah study of yeshiva students is what saves us. ‘Torah protects and defends.’”

In recent hours, Rabbi Landau met with Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch. The two decided not to change their directive, and their representatives in the Knesset are expected to vote in favor of dissolving it on Wednesday. This issue came into greater focus following the Attorney General's directive to expand Haredi recruitment to military ranks .

Senior members of the United Torah Judaism party told Ynet: “Netanyahu always has excuses—sometimes it’s Gallant, sometimes the war, and now it’s Iran being used as the seasonal distraction.” They made clear: “If there’s no agreed-upon draft law by Wednesday, we will vote to dissolve the Knesset.”

Rabbi Landau’s household, who had already expressed support for dissolving the Knesset last week, informed the ultra-Orthodox leader of Huckabee’s efforts to prevent elections, which they viewed as blatant interference in internal Israeli matters. Landau dismissed the ambassador’s warnings. Huckabee recently met with several ultra-Orthodox figures, including Minister Meir Porush from United Torah Judaism.

3 View gallery 'Netanyahu always has excuses', Rabbis say

According to the report, Huckabee—an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and close confidant of Minister Ron Dermer—conveyed messages that the U.S. places high importance on maintaining political stability in Israel. He voiced concern that early elections could hinder efforts against the Iranian threat and undermine ongoing negotiations for a hostage deal . The U.S. Embassy stated: “The content of the ambassador’s discussions remains private.”

The vote to dissolve the Knesset will be held on Wednesday. Despite hesitation among certain Hasidic sects, the ultra-Orthodox parties remain bound by the decision of the Council of Torah Sages to leave the government.

Lithuanian leader Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, who supported exiting the coalition, referred last night to negotiations over the military draft exemption bill, stating: “We’re working on it from all angles—members of Knesset, others as well—and with God’s help, it will be alright.” After his meeting with Rabbi Landau, both reaffirmed their support for dissolving the Knesset.

The Hasidic council, composed of various rebbes it represents, rarely convenes—the last session was three years ago. At that meeting, it was unanimously decided not to be part of any government that supports the persecution of the Torah world. The council instructed Agudat Yisrael lawmakers to immediately submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset. The decision is binding for all affiliated representatives.

In the Belz Hasidic movement, it was noted that the Rebbe is uncomfortable with the decision, but for now, they are not expected to oppose it. Support for leaving the government was conveyed from those close to the Sanz Rebbe as well. Those exploring the possibility of deviating from the directive were reminded that the council's ruling is binding and non-negotiable.

3 View gallery MK Aryeh Deri ( Photo: Ohad Tzuigenberg )

Meanwhile, within the Shas party, where discussions with Likud continue in good faith, it appears that recent compromises do not enjoy full support from the party’s rabbinical leadership. Rabbis Moshe Tzadka and Moshe Maya, members of Shas’s Council of Torah Sages, sent a message on Monday to party leader Aryeh Deri expressing firm opposition to drafting Haredim. Rabbi Shlomo Mahfoud, another prominent Shas rabbi, also joined the stance.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Their letter to Deri stated: “As the honor of the Torah is trampled, and the government leadership has resolved to oppose any draft deferment law that does not include quotas or targets, and seeks to isolate the stragglers—just like Amalek—offering a false compromise that would send non-studying yeshiva boys to the army and rob them of their adherence to Torah and commandments, profaning God's name—God forbid.

"Therefore, we must restore the proper place of religion and declare unequivocally that the prohibition against army enlistment applies equally to every observant Jew, including those in so-called ‘Haredi’ recruitment paths, since the army inevitably leads to moral and spiritual decline and even the gravest transgressions in the Torah.”