Trump: Iran is involved in Gaza hostage negotiations

President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran is involved in negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, claiming the talks are underway between Hamas, Israel and “even Iran.”
“Let’s see what happens there,” Trump said. “We want the return of the hostages—that’s all I can say.”
Trump’s comments came amid ongoing efforts to broker a deal that would secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and bring a potential pause in the war in Gaza. His remarks added a new layer of complexity to the diplomatic landscape by suggesting Iranian involvement, though no confirmation of this claim was immediately available from other sources.
In the meantime, U.S.–Palestinian mediator Steve Witkoff is continuing to push for a response from Hamas to a proposed framework, but efforts have so far failed to yield a breakthrough. A senior Israeli official said, “We’re not losing hope, there’s effort,” but acknowledged that “there is no breakthrough yet.”
Israel is maintaining both military pressure on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and diplomatic pressure through international channels. Israeli officials hope the dual strategy will soften the militant group’s position. Still, Hamas has shown no sign of flexibility and continues to insist on guarantees that fighting will not resume after any deal is reached.
Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, had hoped to reach a breakthrough ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Although he considered visiting the region, he later scrapped the trip. Witkoff remains optimistic that a deal can still be reached and is said to view the mission as a personal one. He previously played a key role in securing the release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander from captivity in Gaza.
“This is the mission of his life,” a person familiar with the negotiations said, adding that Witkoff views failure as “not an option.”
Hamas, however, is holding firm. The group continues to demand the release of 20 hostages in the initial phase of any deal. While it has expressed openness to discussing Witkoff’s framework, it is demanding U.S. guarantees for a permanent end to the war and Israeli withdrawal from certain areas—positions Israel has so far refused to accept.
Hamas also rejected a proposal to release 10 hostages within a week, instead proposing to spread the releases over 70 days of negotiations. The group’s primary demand remains unchanged: a full cessation of the war.
On Sunday, a Hamas statement said, “Israel’s escalating military operations are worsening its losses and pushing its captives into the unknown. The only solution is a comprehensive deal, which Netanyahu refuses.”
First published: 22:43, 06.09.25