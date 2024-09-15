IDF still unsure Houthi missile intercepted

The IDF still has not located the body of the ballistic missile fired at Israel by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday.
According to the military, the missile broke apart in midflight, and the aerial defenses intercepted parts of it. "Several interception attempts were made by the Arrow and Iron Dome Aerial Defense Systems, and their results are under review," the IDF said adding that in one area near a train station in central Israel, fallen fragments of the interceptors caused a fire.
Sirens blared early in central Israel on Sunday warning of incoming fire. They were heard in the southern parts of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and the central planes, around the Ben Gurion International Airport. The airport authorities said the airport was not impacted in any way and no fragments of an missile or its intercept were detected on the runways.
The military said the threat was coming from the East and later added it was launched by the Houthis in Yemen. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Houthis should have learned that Israel would retaliate to any attack, and referring to the bombing of the Hodeida port in Yemen after the Iran-backed Shiite group fired an attack drone that killed one man in Tel Aviv.
"We are in a multi-front battle with the evil Iranian axis that seeks to destroy us," Netanyahu said in the weekly cabinet meeting.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the missile traveled a distance of 2,040 km (1,267 miles) in 11.5 minutes. "We carried out a high-quality military operation targeting a military target in the Tel Aviv area," Saree said.
"The operation was carried out using a new hypersonic ballistic missile that successfully reached its target. The enemy’s defense systems failed to intercept it. The missile caused fear among the Zionists. More than two million Zionists fled to safe rooms for the first time in history." A hypersonic missile travels at speeds five times or more than the speed of sound," Saree added.
