Israeli, US officials say the war will last weeks, not days, report

The war with Iran is expected to last weeks and not days, CNN reported on Sunday, citing American and Israeli officials. Israel's operations were moving forward with implicit U.S. approval.
On Saturday, the IDF said it launched its most extensive strike on Tehran since the war began on Thursday. Within less than an hour, Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck dozens of targets in the Iranian capital. Among the sites hit were a major fuel terminal, weapons depots and suspected high-value Iranian personnel, some of whom are believed to have been killed in the strikes. Iran’s Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that Israeli forces hit two fuel depots in Tehran, and Iranian media circulated footage showing fires raging in the capital.
The IDF said its jets also targeted the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters and the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project.
The Trump administration has not expressed any reservations about the continuation of the Israeli attacks in internal discussions, a White House source said that the administration is aware of Israel's plans and "implicitly supportive" of them.
When asked how long he believed the war between the two Middle East nations would last he said that it depends on Iran's actions.
“The Trump administration firmly believes this can be solved by continuing negotiations with the US,” the official told CNN, adding that the US was not going to direct Israel to do anything but defend itself.
At least four people, including two young children, were killed in the attack on central Israeli cities in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday. Some 200 people were injured and rescuers were searching for 35 people who were missing and could be buried under the rubble.