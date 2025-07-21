IDF plans new 'siege and attrition' strategy in Gaza if ceasefire talks fail

The military is preparing to escalate pressure on Hamas through siege and sustained airstrikes, avoiding a full ground assault on areas still held by the terror group to minimize risk to troops and reduce deployment of forces 

Yossi Yehoshua|
Israel awaits the Hamas response to the latest proposals in the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that included significant concessions. Despite the cautious optimism that a deal could be agreed, the IDF has been preparing for the repercussions on the ground, should the talks fail.
Military officials believe IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir will not order the forces to take control of the refugee camps in central Gaza, where hostages are thought to be held and where the IDF, therefore, had until now refrained from attack. Zamir would opt for surrounding the area, blocking access to and from it in an effort to exhaust the Hamas fighters there.
2 View gallery
הרמטכ״ל ברצועת עזההרמטכ״ל ברצועת עזה
Cheif of Staff Eyal Zamir with commanders in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
2 View gallery
פעילות חיל האוויר ברצועהפעילות חיל האוויר ברצועה
IDF strikes targets in central Gaza
(Photo: Amir Cohen / Reuters)
The military chief's plan is to minimize friction between ground troops and Hamas while launching massive attacks from the air. For that purpose, two IDF divisions of infantry and commando forces were deployed out of the Gaza Strip to other fronts.
The IDF says this move is in line with the achievements of the latest ground offensive, including the total destruction of Hamas infrastructure, including underground tunnels in the areas where ground troops had been operating.
Zamir, who was in Gaza on Sunday, met with local commanders and told them that their achievements advanced the elimination of Hamas and increased the chances for a hostage release deal. "You are fighting a just war and your accomplishments will bring a change in the security situation for years to come," he said.
The military chief said that adopting new strategies will increase achievements, minimize the danger to troops while eroding Hamas's capabilities, causing the terror group further distress.
In the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, Israel agreed to remove forces from the Morag Corridor and reduce deployment around the border security zone. Hamas has not yet responded to the latest proposals. Still, the military believes that if a deal is reached, it would be thanks to the military pressure on Hamas.
