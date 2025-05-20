IDF chief: Gaza operations expanding to dismantle Hamas 'decisively'

The Israel Defense Forces is expanding its ground campaign in the Gaza Strip with the aim of establishing operational control over additional territory and dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure, IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Tuesday.

“We will expand our operation, establish operational control of additional territory, clear and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure — until Hamas is decisively defeated,” Zamir declared during a field tour and situational assessment with commanders and troops involved in Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

1 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Zamir said the new phase of the operation was launched to improve conditions for the return of the hostages, to strike Hamas and to defeat it decisively in the areas where Israeli forces are operating. He noted that since the resumption of fighting, the IDF has eliminated hundreds of terrorists, split the Gaza Strip, established operational control of the Morag Corridor, cleared terrorist elements from the Rafah area, and expanded the buffer zone — all aimed at strengthening the defense of Israeli communities.

Zamir said the campaign aims to achieve three core objectives: the return of Israeli hostages, the defeat of Hamas and the dismantling of its rule in Gaza. He stressed that the IDF is operating with determination, guided by Israeli and international law and remains committed to protecting Israeli civilians.

Zamir directly addressed Gaza residents, saying Israel is not responsible for their suffering. “We are not the ones who brought this destruction upon you,” he said. “This is your leadership — the ones holding our hostages. Hamas is responsible for starting the war… it brought destruction and it will not be the one to rebuild.”

He praised the leadership of IDF commanders and the dedication of reservists, calling them “the backbone of our national resilience.” He noted the toll on reservists and their families and thanked them for returning to duty time and again.

“We are in a long, multi-front war,” Zamir concluded. “I will lead this campaign based on one consideration only: the security of the State of Israel and the protection of our civilians. Now is the time to support and unite around the IDF soldiers. Together we will fight. Together we will prevail.”