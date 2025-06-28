Hostage families rally in Tel Aviv, urge full deal to return everyone home

For the first time in three weeks—and following the war with Iran—families of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza returned Saturday night to Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, calling on the government to reach a comprehensive agreement to secure the release of all 50 captives still in Hamas's hands.
The demonstration came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed a ceasefire deal in Gaza could be reached “within the next week.” Israeli officials quickly downplayed the remarks, calling them “wishful thinking,” but the families insisted that now is the time to act.
“There is a historic window of opportunity,” read a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. “This is the moment to finish the mission and ensure a full Israeli victory. The era of partial deals is over—end the fighting and bring everyone home in one step.”
Organizers said the recent military success against Iran and mounting international pressure have created momentum for a broad agreement.
Among those who spoke at the rally were Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker; Ruby Chen, father of fallen hostage Itay Chen; Sharon Alony-Cunio, a former hostage and wife of hostage David Cunio; Ilan Dalal, father of hostage Guy Dalal and Liri Albeg, another former hostage.