UN Security Council expresses 'strong concern' for UNIFIL workers

The UN Security Council issued a statement overnight between Monday and Tuesday condemning the repeated incidents in which UNIFIL personnel were injured by IDF fire in southern Lebanon, and saying that the Security Council has "strong concern" about the harm to peacekeeping force personnel.

"We express our strong concern after several UNIFIL positions were damaged. We urge all parties to respect the safety and security of the peacekeepers," according to the statement. "We also express deep concern regarding civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. We call on all parties in Lebanon to comply with international humanitarian law and the full implementation of Resolution 1701, which requires additional practical steps to be implemented. In addition, we emphasize the need for diplomatic efforts that will bring an end to the conflict."

Israel has turned to UNIFIL many times over the past two weeks in an attempt to evacuate the force's personnel from their positions in southern Lebanon for their own safety, following incidents in which UN peacekeeping force personnel were injured. Various commanders in the IDF, including an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel, asked the force to move its position so that nothing would happen to them, but it has not responded. Requests were also forwarded to the commander of the force himself.

UNIFIL firmly refuses to listen to the Israeli entreaties to move its positions and insists on remaining in the line of fire, as well as actually endangering the foreign soldiers arriving from countries around the world.

Since the ground operation began, the IDF has asked UNIFIL to withdraw its forces five kilometers from the Blue Line, the nickname of the border between Israel and Lebanon, so that they are not harmed. The absolute refusal to evacuate surprised Israel, but the force's answer was unequivocal: "We will not move from our positions."

The spokesman of UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, posted a video Monday night on the X platform in which he reiterated that the force will not move from its positions. "We are staying. We are in southern Lebanon under the mandate of the Security Council, so it is important to maintain an international presence and maintain the UN flag in the region," he said. He added: "There were several targeted attacks against our soldiers, and the parties have an obligation to protect the peacekeepers and ensure their safety and security.

At the end of the week, UNIFIL accused the IDF of opening fire on its peacekeepers "intentionally" several times, in the direction of its positions, hitting cameras and a guard tower, and that within 48 hours five of its men were wounded. UNIFIL also complained that IDF tanks were approaching the positions in a way that endangered the security personnel and that the tanks were drawing fire from Hezbollah.

Yesterday, a joint statement from Italy, Great Britain, France and Germany joined the many condemnations that Israel received following the attack on UNIFIL personnel. "UNIFIL plays an essential balancing role," stated the four countries, who noted that Israel must maintain the security of the force's personnel.

Netanyahu appeals to UN Secretary-General to remove UNIFIL forces from South Lebanon fighting





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the best way to ensure the peace of UNIFIL soldiers is to listen to Israel's request to temporarily move away from the danger zone." According to Netanyahu: "The charge that Israel deliberately attacked UNIFIL personnel is completely false. It's exactly the opposite. Israel repeatedly asked UNIFIL to get out of harm’s way. It repeatedly asked them to temporarily leave the combat zone, which is right next to Israel’s border with Lebanon. In fact, on the day that Israel began its ground operation next to our border with Lebanon, we asked them specifically, 'Please leave this area so you're not harmed.'"