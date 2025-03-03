Bedouin tracker, who defended IDF female lookouts at Nahal Oz on October 7, recommended for Medal of Valor

The investigation into the battle at the Nahal Oz base on the morning of October 7, 2023, exposed severe operational failures but also highlighted the extraordinary bravery of the soldiers stationed there, including Warrant Officer Ibrahim Kharuba, who is one of two soldiers recommended in the investigation to receive the Medal of Valor, the second-highest decoration in the IDF. "He acted admirably — this is how I raised him. He was a man of values," his father, Hassan, said.

3 View gallery Warrant Officer Ibrahim Kharuba ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Kharuba served as a tracker in the northern brigade of the Gaza Division. On October 7, 2023, he joined the deputy commander of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, who had taken control of the area. Realizing the magnitude of the attack, Kharuba took command of the fighting at the entrance to the lookout post's command center. Together with two officers from the 13th Battalion — Lieutenant Nimrod Eliraz and Lieutenant Yohai Duchan — and a soldier, Staff Sergeant Itai Ron, Kharuba fought to block the terrorists at the command center door. He fought until his last bullet and was later found at the position closest to the door. According to reports, before he fell, Kharuba told the terrorists that he would never surrender.

He spoke to the terrorists in Arabic, trying to convince them to leave the female lookouts alone in the name of Islam

The investigation revealed the trackers and female lookouts performed their duties effectively, identifying and warning of the threats early on. However, these warnings were blatantly and systematically ignored. During the battle, Kharuba reportedly stood and told the female lookouts that it was an honor for him to die protecting them and the State of Israel. "It was my greatest honor to defend you," he said, according to details uncovered in the investigation.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

His father, Hassan, shared in an interview with Ynet that he was not surprised by the details revealed in the investigation. "Ibrahim called us that morning. He said the situation was dire and that dozens of terrorists had reached the base. He told us he was protecting the female lookouts. In our culture, the least one can do is protect women and daughters. I know exactly the kind of man I raised — Ibrahim was a man of values who would use his own body to shield others," he said, his pride mixed with grief.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Hassan added that his son was a traditional, observant man who prayed regularly. Ibrahim came from a Bedouin family, many of whom volunteered to serve in the IDF. Hassan noted that his son spoke to the terrorists in Arabic, trying to convince them to leave the female lookouts alone in the name of Islam. "Those who carried out the October 7 attack are a disgrace to Islam. Their behavior is despicable and unacceptable; it shames every true Muslim," he said.

Regarding the recommendation to award his son the Medal of Valor, Hassan said: "Ibrahim was extraordinary. That morning, he asked us to take care of his wife and children. He already understood it was the end. He is deserving of the medal; he is a war hero."

3 View gallery Destruction at Nahal Oz outpost ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

The Medal of Valor was last awarded in 2007 to six soldiers who fought in the Second Lebanon War. Since the founding of the state, it has been awarded a total of 220 times. Only two soldiers have received the medal twice: Oved Ladizhinsky, who was killed by shielding a fellow soldier from a grenade explosion and saving his life, and former IDF Chief of Staff Amnon Lipkin-Shahak.