Netanyahu: 'Any country that truly wants to help' should join Gaza aid airdrops

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday urged additional countries to join Israel in airdropping humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
In a statement posted to the prime minister’s official X account, Netanyahu wrote: “Hamas stole food from its own people. Israel acted. We airdropped aid to Gazan civilians, and we called on other nations to join us. Some have already done so. We secured the skies, secured the drops, and made sure the food got through. Any country that truly wants to help is welcome to join us.”
Shortly after the statement was published, the IDF reported that 32 aid packages containing food had been airdropped in recent hours, in coordination with the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Egypt. The operation was carried out “in accordance with the directives of the political leadership,” the IDF said.
In a follow-up statement, the IDF reiterated its commitment to improving humanitarian access to Gaza in cooperation with international partners, while rejecting allegations of intentional starvation in the Gaza Strip. The airdrops are part of Israel’s efforts to deliver aid directly, alongside three distribution centers operating in the southern and central areas of Gaza, whose limited effectiveness has already been acknowledged by Israeli officials.
Meanwhile, amid a deadlock in hostage deal negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Thursday. According to Israeli sources, Witkoff is expected to visit aid distribution centers in Gaza managed by the U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. His mission reportedly focuses on identifying ways to improve humanitarian conditions on the ground, in response to international concerns.
U.S. officials have described Witkoff’s visit as particularly significant, with some calling it a “last-ditch effort” to secure a deal. This will mark Witkoff’s first visit to Israel since the release of Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander in May.
According to a report by Qatar's Al Araby TV, Israel has delivered a revised response to Hamas via mediators regarding the terrorist group’s earlier rejection of a proposed hostage release framework. The updated proposal addresses issues including troop redeployment and withdrawal, while reaffirming Israel’s opposition to exchanging bodies of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and insisting on maintaining a presence along the Philadelphi Corridor.