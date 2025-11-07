Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it will hand over a body of Israeli tonight

The body will be transferred to the Red Cross and then to Israeli forces in Gaza for identification; Hamas says there are 'significant difficulties' in returning the remaining hostages’ bodies held in the Strip

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage deal
Islamic Jihad
Hostage
Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced Friday evening that it will return the body of an Israeli hostage to Israel. According to Israeli authorities, six hostages’ bodies are still being held in Gaza: Dror Or, Ran Gvili, Meny Godard, Sontisek Rintalk, Lior Rudaeff and Hadar Goldin.
The group said the body will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which will then transfer it to Israeli security forces and the Shin Bet inside the Gaza Strip. Once brought to Israel, the body will be taken to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification.
1 View gallery
דיר אל בלח עזה רכבים הצלב האדום עם גופות חללים חטופים עושים את דרכם לישראלדיר אל בלח עזה רכבים הצלב האדום עם גופות חללים חטופים עושים את דרכם לישראל
The Red Cross
(Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi)
A Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, said earlier Friday that the terror group is working to facilitate the transfer of all the remaining hostages’ bodies but acknowledged that there are “significant challenges and complications” in doing so.
Earlier in the day, hundreds attended the funeral of Capt. Omer Neutra, a tank commander from the 77th Battalion who was abducted near the “White House” outpost and returned to Israel from Hamas captivity earlier this week.
Among those who came to pay their respects at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery were Nimrod Cohen, who served in the same tank and was freed in the most recent hostage deal, as well as fellow former captives Doron Steinbrecher and Idan Alexander.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""