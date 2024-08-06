At least 5 hurt, one critically in Hezbollah drone strike on Western Galilee

At least three attack drones infiltrate Israeli airspace, according to Lebanese reports, in a heavy barrage of rockets, UAVs, one landing near the coastal city of Nahariya causing injuries; earlier IDF strikes town 30 km. (19 miles) north of Lebanon-Israel border 

Yoav Zitun, Yair Kraus|
Lebanese attack drone target Western Galilee

At least two people were hurt, one critically on Tuesday when Western Galilee came under heavy attack from Hezbollah rockets and attack drones.
Hezbollah said it aimed its fire at a military base near Acre after an Israeli strike on the South Lebanon town of Mayfadoun near Nabatieh, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Lebanon's border with Israel, reportedly killing at least five men.
The IDF said its aircraft struck a military structure used by Hezbollah forces who launched attacks on Israel.
רכב שנפגע מהנפילהרכב שנפגע מהנפילה
Aftermath of a drone strike near Nahariya
(Photo: Yair Kraus )
Sirens were heard in and around the coastal city of Acre warning of an infiltration of attack drones while Nahariya to the north, was targeted by drones and missiles.
תיעוד כטב"ם מאכזיבתיעוד כטב"ם מאכזיב
Hezbollah attack drone over Western Galilee on Tuesday
The attack came as Israel was on high alert in expectation of an attack from Iran as well as from its Lebanese proxy after the killing of the Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, which was attributed to Israel and the assassination in Beirut of a senior Hezbollah commander, which Israel had claimed responsibility for.
תקיפות בא נבטיהתקיפות בא נבטיה
Israel strikes a building used by Hezbollah near Nabatieh
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib who was visiting Egypt said the Beirut government was working to avoid an all-out war. "We hope there would not be a strong Hezbollah response that would lead to a broad war," he said in a news conference held with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.
with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on Tuesday with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on Tuesday
with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on Tuesday
(Photo: Mohamed Hossam / EPA )
"We are working with the Americans to limit escalation and to end the war in Gaza," Abdelatty said.
