Coffee from chickpeas: Jordanian chef teaches Gazans to make alternative food and hate Israel

Jordanian chef Yasmin Nasir has gained attention for social media content that harms Israel’s global image while promoting claims of a “hunger crisis” in Gaza. Previously a public relations professional, Nasir pursued her passion for cooking, graduating with honors from London’s prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, according to Jordan’s Al-Roya channel.
She shares recipes on Jordanian television and social media, amassing 2.4 million Instagram followers and over 1 million on YouTube, with videos garnering millions of views.
In recent months, Nasir has posted recipes for Gaza residents using basic ingredients, gaining traction among locals who replicate her dishes. Her videos include instructions for making coffee from chickpeas, candies from sugar scraps, a no-oven date cake without sugar or eggs, fries from ground rice and green beans from cactus leaves.
In a July video, she sliced a watermelon—symbolizing support for the Palestinians since October 7, 2023, due to its colors matching the Palestinian flag—displayed a Palestinian flag over it, cut it into the shape of Israel’s map and added the caption “Free Palestine.”
In another video, Nasir showed an empty pot, saying,: “I can’t imagine people starving in Gaza every day before our eyes while we sit, watch and can do nothing. But we can keep speaking and supporting, showing the world the truth about this ugly, merciless, murderous entity (Israel). Speak, don’t stay silent, Gaza is dying.”
While Nasir speaks for herself, not all Jordanians, her widely viewed content contributes to Israel’s negative portrayal online, presenting her view of Gaza’s situation as fact, further fueling the contentious narrative surrounding the war.