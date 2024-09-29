Lebanon missile fire triggers multiple sirens in northern Israel

IDF says alarms set off by single surface-to-surface missile launched from Lebanon; multiple alerts stemmed from concerns over possible interception debris falling in various areas across north

Yoav Zitun, Lior El-Hai|
Rocket sirens were activated Sunday evening in Haifa and several Haifa Bay communities, including Atlit, Tirat Carmel, Acre, Nahariya, Yarka, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam and Shefa-Amr amid fears of missile fire.
The IDF said the alarms in northern Israel were likely triggered by a single surface-to-surface missile launched from Lebanon. The army added that the multiple alerts stemmed from concerns over possible interception debris falling in various areas across the north.
