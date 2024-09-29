Lebanon missile fire triggers multiple sirens in northern Israel

Rocket sirens were activated Sunday evening in Haifa and several Haifa Bay communities, including Atlit, Tirat Carmel, Acre, Nahariya, Yarka, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam and Shefa-Amr amid fears of missile fire.
The IDF said the alarms in northern Israel were likely triggered by a single surface-to-surface missile launched from Lebanon. The army added that the multiple alerts stemmed from concerns over possible interception debris falling in various areas across the north.