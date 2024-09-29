Lebanon missile fire triggers multiple sirens in northern Israel

Rocket sirens were activated Sunday evening in Haifa and several Haifa Bay communities, including Atlit, Tirat Carmel, Acre, Nahariya, Yarka, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam and Shefa-Amr amid fears of missile fire.

