Jewish American donors surprise Hamas captivity survivor Emily Damari with luxury BMW

Emily Damari, freed last month after 471 days in Hamas captivity, received a new BMW as a gift Monday from an American Jewish community, including someone who knew her personally.
The car was delivered by Haredi businessman and activist Shai Graucher, who decorated it with balloons in the colors of Damari's favorite soccer team, Maccabi Tel Aviv. The presentation took place at the hotel where Damari and other freed hostages are undergoing medical and emotional rehabilitation.
"There are no people like our people," Damari said joyfully. "It's wonderful to receive warmth and love from such good and special people. Now I'm just waiting for the rest of the hostages to come home so we can truly feel whole."
Damari presented her American benefactors with hats bearing a hand gesture she made following her release, which went viral on social media. Damari, wounded during her abduction on Oct. 7, lost two fingers in the attack.
"If not for the Oct. 7 massacre, I would never have met Emily, Keith, Ohad, Omer and all the others," Graucher said. "Every day, I discover more incredible people and hear stories of heroism. They inspire our nation. Our enemies remain outside."
After receiving the car, Damari released the balloons into the air and prayed for the swift return of the remaining hostages, including her friends, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman. "May Gali, Ziv and all the remaining hostages return home soon," she said.