Jewish American donors surprise Hamas captivity survivor Emily Damari with luxury BMW

The car was delivered by Haredi businessman and activist Shai Graucher, who decorated it with balloons in the colors of Damari's favorite soccer team, Maccabi Tel Aviv. The presentation took place at the hotel where Damari and other freed hostages are undergoing medical and emotional rehabilitation.

The car was delivered by Haredi businessman and activist Shai Graucher, who decorated it with balloons in the colors of Damari's favorite soccer team, Maccabi Tel Aviv. The presentation took place at the hotel where Damari and other freed hostages are undergoing medical and emotional rehabilitation.

The car was delivered by Haredi businessman and activist Shai Graucher, who decorated it with balloons in the colors of Damari's favorite soccer team, Maccabi Tel Aviv. The presentation took place at the hotel where Damari and other freed hostages are undergoing medical and emotional rehabilitation.