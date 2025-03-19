'You can’t go from al-Qaeda to human rights overnight,' expert warns about Syria’s al-Sharaa

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, cautioned Israel against trusting Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa , citing his past as a jihadist leader and warning that his shift toward moderation is a strategic deception.

Sharaa, who was previously known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, led Jabhat al-Nusra, an al-Qaeda affiliate, before rebranding it as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Despite now positioning himself as a statesman, Ayoub argued that Sharaa’s past cannot be ignored and that his leadership still poses a security threat.

“This sudden change is suspicious,” Ayoub said. “You can’t go from being an al-Qaeda affiliate to a protector of human rights overnight.”

He pointed to the concept of taqiyya, a term used to describe religiously sanctioned deception, which he said Islamist groups employ to consolidate power. Despite his rebranding, Ayoub warned that Sharaa’s leadership remains a concern for Israel.

“Recent reports indicate that more than a thousand people, including Alawites and other minorities, have been killed in Syria,” Ayoub said. “This regime continues to pose a serious danger.”

Ayoub emphasized the importance of Israel maintaining vigilance, particularly regarding developments on the Syrian front.

“There is growing discussion about Israel’s position , especially in the Golan Heights,” he said. “It is critical for Israel to remain cautious and ensure its security.”

Gaza conflict and Hamas

Ayoub also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza , where Israel resumed airstrikes after cease-fire talks failed. He defended Israel’s decision, arguing that Hamas cannot be negotiated with.

“The first cease-fire ended weeks ago, yet not all hostages were released,” he said. “I’m pleased Israel resumed its operations because negotiating with terrorists is futile.”

Ayoub criticized what he sees as the increasing normalization of Hamas in parts of the Western world.

“Some leftist groups and Islamist factions seem to forget that Hamas is a terrorist organization,” he said. “Before any discussion about Gaza’s future, Hamas must be dismantled.”

He also dismissed an Egyptian-led proposal that did not directly address Hamas’ role. “Any plan for Gaza must start with removing Hamas,” he said.

Israel’s regional challenges

Ayoub was skeptical about whether Israel could rely on the United States and other countries to prevent threats from Iran, Hamas, and the Houthis. He argued that dismantling Hamas would send a strong message to Israel’s adversaries.

“If Israel takes firm action against Hamas, it will serve as a warning to Iran, the Houthis, and other regional threats ,” he said.

As tensions persist in Gaza and Syria, Ayoub’s remarks reflect the broader challenges Israel faces in securing its borders and navigating regional threats.