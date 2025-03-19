Houthis 'coordinate Israel strikes with Hamas,' report

At least 10 U.S. strikes targeted areas in Yemen, including Saada province and Hodeidah, Yemen's Houthi media reported early on Wednesday. The U.S. launched a wave of strikes in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthis, who said last week they were resuming attacks on Red Sea shipping to support Palestinians in Gaza.
Houthi forces detected hostile military movements in the Red Sea in preparation for launching a large-scale air attack on the country, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Wednesday.
Sarea said, without offering evidence, that Houthis targeted the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships with missiles and drones, thwarting the U.S. attack.
On Tuesday the rebel army launched what they claimed were two hypersonic missiles at Israel setting off air raid sirens across the south.
The IDF confirmed that the Air Force intercepted a missile using the Arrow defense system before it entered Israeli airspace. "A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the launch, saying the group had fired a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel. "If Israeli strikes in Gaza do not stop, we will expand our list of targets in Israel in the coming hours and days," Saree warned.
