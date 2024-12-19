Court charges Nazareth man with spying for Hezbollah, asking to join its ranks

Israel's Northern District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment on Thursday against Mohammed Saadi, 19, from Nazareth, for providing information to Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah during the war. The charges accuse Saadi of contact with a foreign agent.
The investigation revealed that Saadi, who was arrested by the Shin Bet and the police last month, had approached the terrorist organization several times in recent years and even asked to join its ranks in the fighting.
Saadi also contacted the Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated channel Al-Manar during the war, offering to send the station photos and videos. The investigation also found that Saadi provided these organizations with information regarding rocket impact sites, aircraft movements and the locations of IDF forces.
"The investigation of this case once again highlights the fact that elements of the Shiite axis, led by Iran, actively promote terrorism in Israel, including through recruiting Israeli residents to serve their espionage needs," the Israel Police and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.
"The Shin Bet and police view any connection with terrorist organizations with great severity and warn the public of the potential for such ties to escalate into espionage operations that endanger Israel's security," the two groups said in a statement. "Security agencies will continue to operate within the scope of their legal authority, taking all necessary measures to thwart such threats and ensure severe consequences for all involved."
