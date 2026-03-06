IDF says over 500 Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon since start of Operation Roaring Lion | Watch

The IDF has struck more than 500 targets in Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, including multiple Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the military said Friday.
The IDF said it carried out another wave of airstrikes earlier Friday in the Dahieh district of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, targeting several facilities used by the group and by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Among the targets were a command center used by the IRGC’s air force, a headquarters used by Hezbollah’s naval unit, a command facility belonging to Hezbollah’s executive council and a site used by the group’s finance unit.
According to the military, the facilities were used by Hezbollah to plan and direct attacks against Israel.
The IDF said it would continue operating “with force” against Hezbollah, which it said joined the conflict under the backing of Iran’s leadership.
Before the strikes, the military said it took steps to reduce the risk of civilian harm, including issuing advance warnings, using precision munitions and conducting aerial surveillance.