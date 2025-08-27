Settlers set up outpost at fatal shooting site in South Hebron Hills

The Hebron Hills Regional Council, under whose jurisdiction the shooting took place, said the construction is part of the settlement’s expansion and lies within its official boundaries. The council said the work was being coordinated with the military.

"Illegal construction in Umm al-Kheir, right up against the settlement fence, is an immediate danger of another October 7 at the hands of the village residents. We demand that the Civil Administration enforce the law immediately and create a security perimeter. We will continue to expand and grow the Carmel settlement and all communities across the Hebron Hills," the council said in a statement.

