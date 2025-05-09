One kilometer long, 8 stories deep: Captured Hamas terrorists lead IDF to major Rafah tunnel

A major underground Hamas tunnel network in Rafah was destroyed following intelligence gathered from terrorists who surrendered to Israeli forces, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement Friday.
The demolition of the tunnel system comes after the interrogation of Hamas operatives captured in the Rafah area, who, according to the statement, provided “significant intelligence pointing to the location of the infrastructure.” The tunnel reportedly served as a key hideout and operational base for senior Hamas operatives in the Shaboura neighborhood of Rafah.
Guided by the intelligence, Yahalom combat engineering unit commandos, along with other forces under the command of the 188th Armored Brigade’s battle team, located and destroyed the site. The tunnel system stretched approximately one kilometer and reached a depth of about 25 meters (80 feet), the military said.
Inside the complex, forces discovered living quarters, bathrooms, a kitchenette, blast-proof doors and multiple exit shafts. After thoroughly investigating the site, the IDF said the facility was completely demolished.
In addition to the main operation, Israeli forces raided several other terrorist infrastructure sites in the area, uncovering weapons and military equipment, all of which were destroyed.
Earlier this week, the IDF released footage showing the surrender of two senior Hamas figures: Yousef Qadi, a company commander involved in the October 7 massacre and previously responsible for guarding several released hostages, and Mohammad Zaarab, a sniper unit commander.
According to the military, knives were found in their possession during their capture by the 188th Brigade under the 36th Division.
Their interrogation by Shin Bet, the IDF said, led to the discovery and ultimate destruction of the underground site.