One kilometer long, 8 stories deep: Captured Hamas terrorists lead IDF to major Rafah tunnel

IDF says massive complex included living quarters, bathrooms, a kitchenette, blast doors and multiple exit shafts; following a thorough examination, Israeli forces demolished the site

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hamas
Rafah
Shin Bet
IDF
A major underground Hamas tunnel network in Rafah was destroyed following intelligence gathered from terrorists who surrendered to Israeli forces, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement Friday.
The demolition of the tunnel system comes after the interrogation of Hamas operatives captured in the Rafah area, who, according to the statement, provided “significant intelligence pointing to the location of the infrastructure.” The tunnel reportedly served as a key hideout and operational base for senior Hamas operatives in the Shaboura neighborhood of Rafah.
IDF forces demolish underground Hamas tunnel network in Rafah
(Video: IDF)
Guided by the intelligence, Yahalom combat engineering unit commandos, along with other forces under the command of the 188th Armored Brigade’s battle team, located and destroyed the site. The tunnel system stretched approximately one kilometer and reached a depth of about 25 meters (80 feet), the military said.
Inside the complex, forces discovered living quarters, bathrooms, a kitchenette, blast-proof doors and multiple exit shafts. After thoroughly investigating the site, the IDF said the facility was completely demolished.
3 View gallery
A map of the underground terrorist tunnel network demolished in Rafah A map of the underground terrorist tunnel network demolished in Rafah
A map of the underground terrorist tunnel network demolished in Rafah
(Illustration: IDF)
3 View gallery
הכניסה לפיר התשתית תת-קרקעית מרכזית ברפיח שהושמדה ע"י כוחות צה"להכניסה לפיר התשתית תת-קרקעית מרכזית ברפיח שהושמדה ע"י כוחות צה"ל
The shaft leading to the tunnel network in Rafah, Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
In addition to the main operation, Israeli forces raided several other terrorist infrastructure sites in the area, uncovering weapons and military equipment, all of which were destroyed.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Earlier this week, the IDF released footage showing the surrender of two senior Hamas figures: Yousef Qadi, a company commander involved in the October 7 massacre and previously responsible for guarding several released hostages, and Mohammad Zaarab, a sniper unit commander.
3 View gallery
רגעי המעצר של המחבלים שנכנעו בשכונת 'שאבורה' ברפיחרגעי המעצר של המחבלים שנכנעו בשכונת 'שאבורה' ברפיח
Hamas commanders surrendering to Israeli forces in Rafah, Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
According to the military, knives were found in their possession during their capture by the 188th Brigade under the 36th Division.
Their interrogation by Shin Bet, the IDF said, led to the discovery and ultimate destruction of the underground site.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""