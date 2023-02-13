Israeli Border Police cop seriously injured at East Jerusalem military checkpoint

An Israeli Border Police cop was gravely injured at a military checkpoint in East Jerusalem Monday evening.
The cop and a civilian security guard got on a bus near the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Shu'afat to conduct a routine inspection, when a 13-year-old Palestinian assailant charged at the cop with a knife and stabbed him.
The security guard opened fire to neutralize the attacker and the officer was apparently by a misfire.
He was rushed to Hadassah Mt. Scopus Medical Center.
Israel Police said that large Jerusalem District Police and Border Police forces of arrived at the scene and closed the checkpoint to traffic.
"I rushed to the scene and saw inside the bus a young man with stab wounds," said a first responder at the scene.
"He was unconscious and large emergency forces immediately arrived, we administered first aid to him to stop the bleeding and transported him to the hospital in a very serious condition."
Hamas Spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou praised the attack, as well as another attack in Jerusalem earlier Monday in which an Israeli teen was lightly wounded, calling them "heroic operations and a response to cabinet's decisions to legalize settler's outposts."
“Our youth will deal with the aggression of the occupation and the fascism of the extremist government with courage and violence. We salute the youths in Jerusalem and the West Bank," he added.
