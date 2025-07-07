'Roamed among bodies, taking what they want': Trio faces prison for looting Nova festival massacre site

Nearly two years after the October 7 massacre , prosecutors asked the Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court to impose prison sentences ranging from three and a half to five years and order compensation for victims on three Israelis—Liran Yaakovov, Natanel Aviv and Oz Chai Rahum—convicted of stealing property from the Nova music festival massacre site.

“The defendants roamed among bodies and burned cars, grabbing whatever they could,” prosecutor Tehila Nidam said during Monday’s sentencing arguments. She noted that some stolen items belonged to innocent civilians who fled for their lives or were murdered during the attack, adding, “They desecrated the dignity of the murdered, with bodies still lying in the area. Their actions violate the most basic societal norms.”

The prosecution also requested a fine of 80,000 shekels ($21,000) for the defendants. “Anyone seeking to rob helpless citizens will not only lose out but pay double,” Nidam said. The defense disputed her claims, interrupting to argue that the accusation of looting near bodies wasn’t in the indictment.

“Saying they were near bodies or burned corpses, when it’s not in the charges, is an attempt to mislead the court,” a defense attorney contended, adding that the proposed punishment was disproportionate. “The act was disgraceful, but not severe enough to justify such a penalty,” the defense said.

Judge Shosh Shtrit responded, “It’s well-known there were bodies there, even on October 8. Make your arguments in turn.” She added that the trio’s actions were planned, dismissing claims of them being “foolish” or “childish.” The verdict is expected by late September.

The defendants spoke during the hearing. “I take full responsibility. I’m deeply sorry we went there. We wanted to do something good but it turned out wrong. We intended to return what we took and some items were returned,” Liran Yaakovov said, noting public backlash.

“I see posts against us; I’m well-known in my city.” Natanel Aviv added, “I apologize for this ugly act. I don’t know why we went there.” Oz Chai Rahum, whose sister survived the attack in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, said, “Everything around me has fallen apart. I take full responsibility.”

The three are accused of lying to a police officer to enter the closed military zone a day after the massacre, stealing valuable property, including a bag with thousands of shekels, from victims who were killed or fled.