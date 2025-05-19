'No 100 percent guarantee aid won’t reach Hamas,' Israeli official says

Senior Israeli officials said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, presented a new proposal over the weekend aimed at securing the release of 10 living hostages and the return of the remains of 16 more. In exchange, Israel would agree to a 45-to-60-day ceasefire and release Palestinian prisoners under terms to be negotiated.
During the pause in hostilities, a second phase of talks would begin with the goal of releasing all remaining hostages, recovering additional bodies and ending the war.
According to Israeli sources, the government responded positively to the U.S. proposal, but Hamas declined to respond, effectively rejecting the offer. Nevertheless, U.S. officials remain engaged, with continued support from Qatari and Egyptian mediators, all of whom believe a deal remains possible. Israeli officials say the Americans were expecting a favorable response from Hamas and now view the group as the primary obstacle to progress.
Jerusalem confirmed that President Trump is also operating a parallel diplomatic channel via Bashara Bahbah, a former head of Americans for Trump, who is reportedly in direct contact with Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya. This same backchannel facilitated the release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander. Israeli officials hope that as military pressure mounts, Hamas will reconsider and agree to the Witkoff framework.
U.S. Hostage Affairs Envoy Adam Boehler, speaking at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York, said negotiations are progressing. “We’re getting closer to a deal,” he said. “If Hamas is ready to release hostages, we’re open to legitimate proposals. I believe we’re closer than ever, in part thanks to Israeli military pressure.”
Israel believes al-Hayya has emerged as Hamas’ key decision-maker following the assassination of Yahya Sinwar and an attempt on the life of his brother Mohammed. However, Israeli analysts remain divided over whether Hamas is capable of rational negotiation or driven by ideological rigidity that precludes compromise.
One senior Israeli official suggested that Hamas may change its position if an international humanitarian fund begins operating and distributes aid directly to Palestinian families—undermining Hamas’ control over resources and ability to pay salaries or recruit fighters. That, he said, could push the group to seek a way out of Gaza.
The official also noted that Israel’s ground maneuver in Gaza is currently at its most intense since the war began. To date, the IDF has destroyed only 25% of Hamas’ tunnel network but intends to eliminate the rest of the group’s strategic infrastructure, which could further weaken its operational capacity.
On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level security meeting at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss the hostage issue and the next phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots. Attendees included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Mossad director David Barnea, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior security officials.
The Israeli negotiating team remains in Doha and will continue discussions there; no decision has been made to recall them.
No guarantee aid won't fall into Hamas hands
Senior Israeli officials said Monday that emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza will be distributed through two international organizations considered relatively reliable and unaffiliated with Hamas, along with Emirati and Jordanian groups already operating aid programs and bakeries in the territory.
“There is no 100 percent guarantee the aid won’t reach Hamas,” one official acknowledged, “but we believe the vast majority will not.” The officials emphasized that the selected groups have established delivery networks and are viewed as trustworthy in avoiding diversion to terrorist hands.
Regarding the U.S.-led international humanitarian fund set to operate in the enclave, Israeli officials said its design will prevent Hamas from intercepting supplies. Unlike past deliveries where full truckloads were seized by the terror group, the new approach involves direct distribution to Palestinian families. “They won’t go house to house looting individual parcels. That makes no sense,” one official said.
Still, the officials did not rule out that Israel may need to continue providing emergency relief to areas far from the designated distribution centers, which will initially be concentrated in southern Gaza.
Tom Fletcher, the UN’s deputy secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, confirmed that Israel allowed nine aid trucks to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, ending an 11-week total blockade. “This is a drop in the ocean compared to the urgent need,” Fletcher said. “Far greater access must be granted starting tomorrow morning.”