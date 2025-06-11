'Argentina’s voice will be heard demanding the immediate release of all hostages,' Milei vows

Argentinian President Javier Milei met on Tuesday in Israel with Gaza captivity and October 7 survivors, as well as families of hostages holding Argentinian citizenship, including Yarden Bibas, whose wife Shiri and two sons, Ariel and Kfir, were murdered in captivity.
According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Bibas personally thanked the president for declaring days of mourning in Argentina in memory of his family, and asked that Argentina continue its efforts to secure the return of all 55 hostages, including his best friend David Cunio and his brother Ariel Cunio.
Among those attending the meeting with Milei were Luis Har and Fernando Marman, who were rescued from captivity in a special operation in February of last year, along with Clara Marman, Fernando’s partner, who was released after 50 days in Hamas captivity; Ruth Strom, mother of hostage Eitan Horn and his brother Iair, who survived captivity, and Dalia Kushnir, their sister-in-law; Silvia and Jose Luis Cunio, parents of hostages David and Ariel; former captive Karina Engel-Bert; Eli Bibas, Yarden’s father, with his partner Edna Shoket Bibas; Pnina Bibas Keshet, Yarden’s mother; and Yael Sabriego, niece of the late Lior Rudaeff, who was confirmed dead in captivity.
During the meeting, President Milei reaffirmed Argentina’s “unwavering commitment” to the hostages, promising that in every international forum and diplomatic arena, “Argentina’s voice will be heard demanding the immediate release of all hostages.” Accompanying him at the meeting were Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, Argentinian Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein and Argentinian Ambassador to Israel Rabbi Axel Wahnish.
The families expressed their gratitude to the Argentinian government and emphasized the consistent support they have received since the October 7 massacre. During the meeting, Mauro Bernstein, president of DAIA—the umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community—presented a memorial sculpture honoring the hostages. The sculpture will be installed at Argentina’s embassy in Israel as a symbol of “remembrance, solidarity and ongoing commitment.” It features a military dog tag symbolizing the hostages’ plight, inscribed with: “Our heart is captive in Gaza.”
During the meeting, Yarden Bibas thanked Ambassador Wahnish for attending the mourning period for his wife and children. Silvia Cunio, mother of hostages David and Ariel, said: “It was a good meeting; anything done for the hostages is important, and the president of Argentina is with us. He came to the meeting despite being ill. I deeply appreciate that.”
“It was an emotional meeting," she added. "I gifted him Ziv Koren's October 7 photobook. He was visibly moved, began to tear up and hugged me. The president has done so much for our struggle and promised to continue his efforts. It is deeply appreciated.”
Dalia Kushnir, sister-in-law of hostage Eitan Horn, added: “I asked the president to keep pressing the prime minister and work alongside him to bring back all the hostages. I told him that supporting Israel begins with demanding the return of everyone.” Yael Sabriego said: “I hope the government listens to its good friends around the world and chooses to bring everyone home. If Milei understands that this is in Israel’s interest, I hope our prime minister understands it too.”
At the end of February, after the bodies of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were identified, and a day before their funeral, a pro-Israel rally was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital, drawing about 10,000 participants. Demonstrators arrived with Israeli flags and were given orange signs. They called for the release of the hostages held by Hamas and commemorated Oded Lifshitz, whose body was returned to Israel along with the Bibas family, all of whom held Argentinian citizenship.
On Tuesday, upon arriving in Israel, Milei visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where he prayed and placed a note. This marks his second official visit to Israel, and he plans to visit the site again before departing home. Milei also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said: “Javier — you are a true friend of Israel.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The president was staying at a hotel in the capital when a ballistic missile fired from Yemen triggered air raid sirens in central Israel, the Shfela region and Jerusalem Tuesday evening. He shared the experience on social media, criticizing Israel’s detractors: “I strongly recommend that when you comment on what is happening in Israel, remember what it’s like to live under these conditions,” he wrote.
Milei is scheduled to address the Knesset Wednesday evening and is expected to announce the launch of a direct flight route between Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv — the first since 1960 — and reaffirm his commitment to relocating Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem.