'Argentina’s voice will be heard demanding the immediate release of all hostages,' Milei vows

Among those attending the meeting with Milei were

Luis Har and Fernando Marman

, who were rescued from captivity in a special operation in February of last year, along with Clara Marman, Fernando’s partner, who was released after 50 days in Hamas captivity;

Ruth Strom, mother of hostage Eitan Horn and his brother Iair, who survived captivity

, and Dalia Kushnir, their sister-in-law; Silvia and Jose Luis Cunio, parents of hostages David and Ariel; former captive Karina Engel-Bert; Eli Bibas, Yarden’s father, with his partner Edna Shoket Bibas; Pnina Bibas Keshet, Yarden’s mother; and Yael Sabriego, niece of

the late Lior Rudaeff