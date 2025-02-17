Family of Hamas hostage David Cunio receives sign of life from captivity

A recently released hostage has informed Sharon Aloni-Cunio that her husband, David Cunio , who was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attack, is alive, a family source said on Monday.

Sharon and their two daughters, Emma and Yuli, were also abducted but were released in the first phase of a prisoner exchange in November 2023 after 52 days in captivity.

4 View gallery David Cunio ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

4 View gallery Sharon Aloni-Cunio ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

David Cunio, 33, from Kibbutz Nir Oz , held the door of the family’s safe room shut for five hours as Hamas terrorists attempted to break in. While he remains in captivity, his young daughters recently celebrated their fourth birthday, blowing out candles on their cake with a wish for their father’s return.

David’s brother, Ariel, 26, was also kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his partner, Arbel Yehoud . The two grew up together in the kibbutz.

Their mother, Silvia Cunio, participated in a march marking nine months since her sons were taken hostage, saying at the time: “They have been there for 273 horrific days, so close yet in hell. My strength is gone. There isn’t a day I don’t cry, not a second I don’t think about what they are going through.”

Arbel was released in late January as part of the first phase of the hostage deal after 482 days in Gaza .

4 View gallery Arbel Yehoud and Ariel Cunio ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for the possible return of four bodies of hostages on Thursday as part of ongoing negotiations, according to Israeli officials. The bodies are expected to be transferred to Israel two days earlier than planned for DNA testing, a process that must be completed before the Sabbath.

As part of the agreement, three living hostages are expected to be released on Saturday. However, Israel is demanding that Hamas release six living hostages from the initial phase of the deal in exchange for allowing the entry of hundreds of mobile housing units into Gaza.

Next Thursday, another four bodies of hostages are set to be returned, and if Hamas does not comply with Israel’s demand, three additional living hostages will be released the following Saturday.

The Security Cabinet is scheduled to meet Monday evening to discuss the next phase of negotiations. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is expected to raise U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's population for discussion, though it remains unclear if it will be put to a vote.

4 View gallery Tel Aviv rally calling for release of hostages ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

The meeting was announced shortly after Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, revealed that talks on the second phase of the deal had already begun—despite Israeli officials previously denying this.

Witkoff told Fox News that negotiations would “continue this week” and that discussions on how to conclude the second phase successfully would take place at a yet-to-be-determined location. However, it is still uncertain whether this phase will move forward.

The second phase of the deal reportedly includes an end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining living hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that an Israeli delegation would be sent to Cairo but clarified that its mandate is limited to discussing the continued implementation of the first phase of the agreement.