Hamas terrorist who held Emily Damari hostage killed in IDF strike | Watch

The IDF and Shin Bet killed the Hamas terrorist who held Emily Damari hostage in Gaza at the start of the war after he participated in the October 7 massacre.
In a statement, the IDF and Shin Bet said terrorist Mohammed Kanita was killed on June 19 in Gaza City.
Damari said in a post on Instagram that she hoped for more good news and that the account with all of the terrorists could be settled. But the true victory, she added will be when the hostages who are still in Gaza, including her close friends Gali and Ziv Berman, are free.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Damari was released from captivity in the last ceasefire deal in January after 417 days in captivity. She has undergone a series of complicated operations since her release to treat injuries sustained during the massacre. Damari lost two fingers after being shot by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and was treated with an expired bottle of iodine during the long months of her captivity.