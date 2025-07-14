Hamas terrorist who held Emily Damari hostage killed in IDF strike | Watch

Security services say terrorist who participated in October 7 massacre was killed last month in a strike on Gaza City; Damari says happy to hear the news but victory can come only when all of the hostages are free 

Gal Ganot|
The IDF and Shin Bet killed the Hamas terrorist who held Emily Damari hostage in Gaza at the start of the war after he participated in the October 7 massacre.
In a statement, the IDF and Shin Bet said terrorist Mohammed Kanita was killed on June 19 in Gaza City.
Hamas terrorist holding Emily Damari hostage, killed
(IDF)
1 View gallery
אמילי דמארי תומכת במכבי תל אביבאמילי דמארי תומכת במכבי תל אביב
Emily Damari
Damari said in a post on Instagram that she hoped for more good news and that the account with all of the terrorists could be settled. But the true victory, she added will be when the hostages who are still in Gaza, including her close friends Gali and Ziv Berman, are free.
Damari was released from captivity in the last ceasefire deal in January after 417 days in captivity. She has undergone a series of complicated operations since her release to treat injuries sustained during the massacre. Damari lost two fingers after being shot by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and was treated with an expired bottle of iodine during the long months of her captivity.
