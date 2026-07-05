Netanyahu says Lebanese Christian villages asked to be annexed to Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that some Christian villages in southern Lebanon had asked to be annexed to Israel, claiming they sought protection from Hezbollah.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said the requests came from Christian communities near the Israel-Lebanon border, where Israel currently controls part of southern Lebanon.

( Photo: IDF )

“Among the Christian villages in Lebanon, some have even asked to be annexed to Israel, because we protect them from Hezbollah fanatics who want to kill them,” Netanyahu said on “The Sunday Briefing.”

Netanyahu said Israel’s presence in the area was meant to protect communities from the pro-Iranian Shiite terror group, which remains the dominant armed force in parts of Lebanon.

“And we do the same thing with Christians everywhere,” he added.