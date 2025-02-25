Trump administration quietly removes human rights condition from foreign aid

The Trump administration has quietly revoked a Biden-era requirement that countries receiving American weapons must pledge not to use them in ways violating international humanitarian law, according to a document cited by the Washington Post on Monday.
The February 2024 directive, established during former President Joe Biden's tenure, mandated that countries receiving U.S. military aid—Israel among them—must commit in writing to uphold international humanitarian law and ensure the safe passage of American humanitarian aid deliveries.
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz ordered the revocation in an internal document obtained by The Washington Post. Several administration officials anonymously confirmed the decision, though the White House has not issued a public announcement on the matter.
The removal of the condition aligns with Trump's “America First” policy and follows other recent steps to relax U.S. restrictions on arms exports. Last week, the administration also halted funding for Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces as part of a broader freeze on U.S. foreign aid.
Biden-era officials had viewed the memorandum as critical leverage, particularly during the Gaza war, to ensure Israel's cooperation with humanitarian relief efforts but critics argued that Biden had failed to enforce it effectively.
During Trump’s first term, Washington cut direct aid to the PA but continued financing security training through the U.S. Security Coordinator (USSC), which acts as a liaison between Israel and the PA.
PA security forces spokesperson Anwar Rajab told the Washington Post that the U.S. "has been a major contributor to PA projects," including force training. A former Israeli official said the USSC had "not been significantly affected" by the funding freeze, as "other donors stepped in to fill the gap." However, a senior PA official said the freeze had already led to cuts in certain training programs.