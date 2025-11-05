Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral election

Zohran Mamdani, the anti-Israel lawmaker from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, appeared poised Tuesday night to make history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and, at just 34, its youngest ever. Polls closed at 4 a.m. Israel time.

With 69 percent of the ballots counted, Mamdani was leading with 50 percent of the vote, ahead of independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, who had 42 percent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa with 8 percent. Most of the early votes have been tallied so far. Despite having withdrawn from the race, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams still received about 2,000 votes. Mamdani’s campaign said in a statement: “The early vote tells the story. We’re feeling very good about the numbers so far.”

Recent polls suggested the gap between the frontrunners had narrowed, raising the possibility of a late upset. The Republican candidate, Sliwa, refused to drop out despite heavy pressure from his party and from former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Cuomo in an effort to consolidate the anti-Mamdani vote.

Mamdani, who serves in New York’s state legislature and has little administrative experience, began the Democratic primary as a long-shot outsider. Yet he scored a decisive victory over former governor Cuomo in June. Given New York’s deep Democratic leanings, that primary win effectively paved his way to City Hall.

Following his defeat in the primary, Cuomo launched an independent campaign for mayor. Adams’s withdrawal in September, followed by his endorsement of Cuomo, helped narrow the gap between the two leading contenders. Still, Sliwa’s decision to stay in the race siphoned Republican votes and made it harder for Cuomo to overtake Mamdani.

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani enjoyed the backing of leading progressive figures such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. His platform includes free public transit and childcare, along with higher taxes on the wealthy. In foreign policy, he has been an outspoken critic of Israel, refusing to recognize its right to exist as a Jewish state and accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza.

Mamdani initially declined to distance himself from pro-Palestinian activists calling to “globalize the intifada,” though he later softened his stance amid backlash. He also declared that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited New York, home to the United Nations, he would “enforce” the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against him, despite likely lacking such authority.

The election in a city of 8.5 million has been one of the most contentious in decades, reflected in record early turnout: around 730,000 people voted early, close to the total turnout in 2021. Analysts predict overall participation could exceed 2 million voters, a level not seen since 1969.

The race is seen as a major inflection point in the Democratic Party’s generational and ideological struggle following its devastating loss to Trump in last year’s presidential election. Mamdani’s rapid rise from the party’s far-left wing shocked its establishment. Many senior Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York, withheld their support. Mamdani was arrested outside Schumer’s home days after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, during a protest accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

While some prominent Democrats endorsed Mamdani, several did so with reservations about his anti-Israel positions. In a last-ditch effort to unify opposition to Mamdani, Trump endorsed Cuomo this week, warning that

a vote for Sliwa was effectively a vote for Mamdani. Trump called Mamdani a “communist” who would turn New York into an “economic and social disaster” and threatened to cut off federal funds to the city. Mamdani responded that he was “not afraid” of Trump and vowed to fight him “in every possible way” as mayor.