Report: Lebanese army sets 8-month timeline for Hezbollah disarmament north of Litani River

The Lebanese army has set a timeline of four to eight months to complete the second phase of weapons consolidation in southern Lebanon , including the disarmament of Hezbollah north of the Litani River, Lebanese media reported Monday.

Army commander Gen. Rudolph Haykal presented the timeframe to the Lebanese government during a briefing on the monthly progress of the weapons collection plan. According to reports, the timeline could be extended if necessary.

1 View gallery Army commander Gen. Rudolph Haykal

Lebanese military sources told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Haykal did not set a firm deadline for collecting weapons north of the Litani but stressed the need to complete the process quickly.

The remarks come about a month after the Lebanese army announced it had completed the dismantling of Hezbollah weapons south of the Litani River, a claim rejected by Israel.

The developments unfold amid a diplomatic stalemate and Hezbollah’s continued refusal to hand over its weapons, arguing that U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 applies only to areas south of the Litani.

Several key dates are expected to shape the next phase. A committee overseeing the ceasefire monitoring mechanism is scheduled to meet on the 25th of the month. On March 5, France is set to host a conference in support of the Lebanese army and security forces.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Monday criticized the Lebanese government’s focus on weapons consolidation, calling it “a grave mistake” that serves “the goals of the Israeli enemy.”

Speaking at an event commemorating leaders of the group, Qassem said responsibility for resistance in Lebanon rests with “the state, the army and the people,” and urged continued opposition to what he described as occupation.

“If you want to surrender, amend the constitution,” Qassem said, arguing that it mandates taking all necessary measures to liberate Lebanese territory. He called for national unity and full sovereignty but opposed efforts to centralize weapons under state control.

“The government is responsible for the enemy’s greed because of its continuous concessions,” Qassem said, adding that Hezbollah does not seek war but is prepared to defend itself. “There is a big difference between defense and initiating a war.”

Meanwhile, the military in Israel said it carried out a strike in the Tulousa area of southern Lebanon targeting a Hezbollah member. Lebanese reports said one person was killed in a strike on a vehicle, identifying him as Ahmad Tarmas.