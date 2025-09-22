On Rosh Hashanah eve: Hamas releases video of hostage Alon Ohel

The move comes an hour following a report that the terror group issued a personal letter to U.S. President Donald Trump seeking a 60-day ceasefire while releasing half of the 48 hostages still held in the Strip.
The video marks the second sign of life from Ohel. In a previous video, which the family asked not to be publicized, Ohel briefly appeared, providing the first proof of his survival from Gaza since his capture. After consulting eye specialists in Israel and abroad, the family confirmed “it’s clear Alon cannot see from his right eye.”
The family later added, “No international law permits holding an injured civilian without proper medical care. The responsibility for Alon’s well-being lies with his captors and Hamas leadership, who are obligated under international law to protect his life and health.”
They noted Ohel’s dual Israeli-Serbian-German citizenship, warning, “The world won’t ignore it if his medical condition worsens,” and added they are working with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and officials in Serbia and Germany to address the situation.
The latest video also shows Guy Gilboa-Dalal, another hostage, driving through Gaza City, claiming the footage was recorded ahead of an anticipated IDF operation in the area. He briefly meets Ohel, who speaks with him.
Gilboa-Dalal, in a segment approved for publication by his family, sets the date as August 28, 2025, and pleads, “All we want is for this to end. We want to return to our families. Please, bring us back.”
Ohel, a talented musician, was abducted from the Nova music festival. Of the 48 hostages held in Gaza, Israel estimates around 20 are still alive.
First published: 17:03, 09.22.25