IDF kills five Hamas terrorists in Rafah tunnel sweep

IDF forces killed five Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels in Rafah, the military said Tuesday evening, as operations continued in the eastern part of the city following a partial ceasefire along the Israeli side of the so-called “yellow line.”
According to the military, the terrorists were likely emerging from a tunnel shaft in eastern Rafah when they were detected and killed during a sweep by Nahal Brigade combat teams. “IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area of eastern Rafah,” the military said in a statement, noting that forces discovered AK-47 rifles and multiple magazines on the terrorists' bodies.
The military has focused intense operations on the tunnel networks in and around Rafah in recent weeks. On Saturday, the IDF said 17 terrorists had been killed or captured after attempting to flee the underground network into areas beyond the yellow line in eastern Rafah.
Later that day, troops shot and killed a gunman approaching a southern Gaza military post and subsequently identified and killed five additional operatives emerging from tunnel shafts in separate incidents during ground sweeps.
On Monday, the military reported killing at least six more terrorists at two locations in eastern Rafah. Five others reportedly surrendered and were taken into Shin Bet custody for interrogation.
Separately, an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Gaza City’s upscale Rimal neighborhood, killing Abu Abdullah Al-Hudaydi, a senior operations commander in Hamas’ munitions division. Four others were reported killed in the strike.
The IDF accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement by sending an attacker into Israeli territory earlier this week to target troops.
Security forces remain concentrated in eastern Rafah and the adjacent Janina neighborhood, where tunnel demolition efforts are ongoing. The military said dozens of Hamas operatives remain entrenched in the subterranean infrastructure, warning that those trapped underground face two options: surrender or elimination.
Troops continue working to isolate areas where terrorists are believed to be hiding, targeting both surface and underground terrorist infrastructure.