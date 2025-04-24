'Situation here is extremely difficult': Family of hostage Omri Miran approve publication of Hamas video

The family of Israeli hostage Omri Miran approved on Thursday the public release of a video of him recorded by Hamas, which was released a day prior.
Miran, 48, a married father of two young daughters, has been held by Hamas for 565 days after being kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on Oct. 7, 2023.
In the video, delivered in clear Hebrew, Miran pleads for help and urges both public demonstrations and international intervention to end the war in Gaza and the release of his fellow captives.
“Hello, I’m Omri Miran, and I’m 48. This is the second birthday I’ve spent here — not celebrating, but simply surviving in Hamas captivity,” he says. “I haven’t felt joy in a year and a half. I really miss my daughters, my wife, all my family and friends.
"The situation here is extremely difficult. Thank you to all the demonstrators and everyone fighting for our safe return home. Do everything you can, everything, to bring us back now, as soon as possible. I want to ask Keith, my friend who was released, and all the other freed hostages to come out and demonstrate, speak to the media, so everyone understands how terrible our situation is. We live in constant fear of bombardment. Only a deal will bring us home. Appeal to Trump, because he seems to be the only person in the world strong enough.”
In their statement issued Wednesday, Miran’s family invoked Holocaust Remembrance Day: “On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, when it is customary to say ‘Never again,’ an Israeli citizen is crying out for help from Hamas tunnels. This is a disgrace to the State of Israel. Our Omri is strong and will not break, but our hearts are broken. For a year and a half, he and 58 other hostages have been waiting to be brought back. We will not give up and will continue to fight until Omri returns to us — and especially to his two daughters, who are waiting with all their hearts to hug him.”