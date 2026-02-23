'Practiced' shooting cans, birds: 4 Israeli Arabs charged with conspiracy to commit terrorist act

A planned shooting attack in Karmiel was foiled, the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police announced Monday, saying four citizens living in northern Israel had been arrested on suspicion of plotting to carry out a shooting attack against IDF soldiers.

An indictment was later filed against the four — Ahmed Sarhan, 19, and Mohammed Khalil, 18, both from Nahf, along with two additional minors whose names and places of residence are barred from publication due to their age. They are charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism constituting aggravated murder and with training or instruction for terrorist purposes. Some of the defendants are also accused of obstruction of justice, and one of the minors faces an additional charge of attempted membership in a terrorist organization.

Footage of the suspects’ arrests was released:

Thwarting a planned attack in Karmiel ( Photo: Israel Police spokesperson )

According to the indictment, filed in the Haifa District Court by attorney Sharon Edri of the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office, Sarhan created a WhatsApp group called “Those Who Walk the Straight Path,” to which the other defendants were later added.

“As part of the correspondence, the defendants shared news reports about the fighting in the Gaza Strip as well as various other publications, including exchanges relating to a stabbing attack that occurred in Karmiel and publications concerning ISIS,” the indictment states.

2 View gallery Weapons seized in the arrest raid ( Photo: Israel Police spokesperson )

The four allegedly planned that one of the minors, a 17-year-old referred to in the indictment as “Minor 1,” would carry out the shooting. Khalil was to serve as the driver, while the two others were designated as lookouts.

During another meeting in June 2025, the indictment states, the defendants fired an airsoft pistol at cans and birds while “training” and preparing to carry out a shooting attack. After one of the suspects was arrested in January 2026, some of the defendants allegedly deleted content from their mobile phones in an attempt to obstruct judicial proceedings

2 View gallery ( Photo: Israel Police spokesperson )

“We view with utmost severity any involvement by Israeli citizens in activity that endangers the security of the state and its citizens, and we will continue to act decisively to detect and thwart such activity,” the Shin Bet and police said in a statement.