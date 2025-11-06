Tony Blair to meet in London with families of slain hostages still in Gaza

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is expected to head the “Peace Council” that will temporarily govern Gaza as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s postwar plan, is scheduled to meet on Thursday in London with relatives of slain hostages whose bodies remain in the Gaza Strip.
Even before reaching the agreement that, in the meantime, secured the release of all surviving hostages and most of the bodies, Trump had named Blair as “one of the people I want to see” in the new international oversight body. "Blair is a good man. This will be a very active council, everyone wants to be on it," he said at the time.
Blair has long been involved behind the scenes in discussions over Gaza’s postwar future. His engagement with the Israeli-Palestinian issue began when he took office in 1997. Nearly three decades later, the 72-year-old has reportedly emerged as a key figure in the effort to end the war.
According to The Washington Post, Blair was responsible for the “initial drafting” of Trump’s 20-point plan, which includes the establishment of the Peace Council to temporarily administer Gaza. The Post reported that Blair’s involvement has disappointed “many on the Palestinian side,” who remember his role in the Iraq War and his longstanding support for Israel.
Now, about a month after the ceasefire agreement was signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Blair is set to meet with the families of some of the slain hostages who were left behind.